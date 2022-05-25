PS5, PS4 Deals: The PS5 DualSense Controllers Are at Its Lowest Price Ever

Ever since the intergalactic-themed PS5 DualSense Controllers were announced earlier this year, we’ve been waiting with bated breath for them to drop from their hefty $119.95 price tag. And now that buying a PlayStation 5 is becoming progressively easier, we expect that many of you are lying in wait to snap up a solid bargain for an extra controller.

With so many sales happening right now — namely, Click Frenzy, eBay’s Plus Weekend and Sony’s Days of Play — PlayStation owners are spoiled for choice when it comes to adding a new game to their ever-growing shame piles.

Thanks to this planetary alignment of sales, it only makes sense that the out-of-this-world DualSense controllers would drop to its all-time low.

But if you’re not keen on grabbing a new controller for your console, you can pick up a VR starter pack for 36% off or Battlefield 2042 for an insane $9.

To spare you the trouble of trawling through pages of PS4 and PS5 games, check out the sales we’ve scouted below.

The best PS5 game sales

The best PS4 game sales

If you’re VR-curious, Amazon also has a bunch of discounts on its PS4 virtual reality games, as well as its starter packs. Oh, and don’t worry, it’s compatible with your PlayStation 5 too. Check them out below:

Where to grab a PS5 DualSense Controller under $80

The rainbow-hued selection of PS5 DualSense controllers are now on sale at Amazon Australia for a historically low discount from its usual retail price of $109.95 to $119.95. You can currently grab the original White, Midnight Black, Nova Pink and Starlight Blue controllers for just $79, while the Galactic Purple and Cosmic Red controllers are down to $82.

But if you head on over to Big W, you can choose between the White, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red and Starlight Blue controllers for $79 — saving you $30 to $40. Check them all out here.

The only question now is: what colour are you going to choose?