Ever since the intergalactic-themed PS5 DualSense Controllers were announced earlier this year, we’ve been waiting with bated breath for them to drop from their hefty $119.95 price tag. And now that buying a PlayStation 5 is becoming progressively easier, we expect that many of you are lying in wait to snap up a solid bargain for an extra controller.
With so many sales happening right now — namely, Click Frenzy, eBay’s Plus Weekend and Sony’s Days of Play — PlayStation owners are spoiled for choice when it comes to adding a new game to their ever-growing shame piles.
Thanks to this planetary alignment of sales, it only makes sense that the out-of-this-world DualSense controllers would drop to its all-time low.
But if you’re not keen on grabbing a new controller for your console, you can pick up a VR starter pack for 36% off or Battlefield 2042 for an insane $9.
To spare you the trouble of trawling through pages of PS4 and PS5 games, check out the sales we’ve scouted below.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
The best PS5 game sales
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $47.90 (down from $99.95)
- Battlefield 2042 – $9 (down from $109.95)
- Deathloop – now $39.98 (down from $99.95)
- Demon’s Souls – now $90.99 (down from $124.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $46 (down from $99.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $64.90 (down from $89.95)
- NBA 2K22 – now $24 (down from $109.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $60 (down from $124.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $59 (down from $124.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $59 (down from $94.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Ultimate Edition – now $74 (down from $124.95)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – now $69 (down from $109.95)
The best PS4 game sales
- Blood and Truth – now $20 (down from $54.95)
- Concrete Genie – now $19 (down from $39.95)
- Death Stranding – now $30 (down from $54.95)
- Detroit Become Human – now $22 (down from $54.95)
- Elden Ring – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $85.41 (down from $109.95)
- God Of War 3 Remastered – now $13 (down from $24.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $46 (down from $99.95)
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Hits – now $12 (or down from $24.95)
- The Last of Us Part II – now $19 (down from $54.95)
- Medievil – now $19 (down from $39.95)
- Predator Hunting Grounds – now $19 (down from $54.95)
- Spider-Man – now $14 (down from $54.95)
- Until Dawn – now $12 (down from $24.95)
If you’re VR-curious, Amazon also has a bunch of discounts on its PS4 virtual reality games, as well as its starter packs. Oh, and don’t worry, it’s compatible with your PlayStation 5 too. Check them out below:
- Astro Bot – now $34 (down from $54.95)
- Firewall: Zero Hour – now $24 (down from $39.95)
- PlayStation VR Starter Pack – now $269 (down from $419.95)
- PlayStation VR Mega Pack – now $319 (down from $469.95)
Where to grab a PS5 DualSense Controller under $80
The rainbow-hued selection of PS5 DualSense controllers are now on sale at Amazon Australia for a historically low discount from its usual retail price of $109.95 to $119.95. You can currently grab the original White, Midnight Black, Nova Pink and Starlight Blue controllers for just $79, while the Galactic Purple and Cosmic Red controllers are down to $82.
But if you head on over to Big W, you can choose between the White, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red and Starlight Blue controllers for $79 — saving you $30 to $40. Check them all out here.
The only question now is: what colour are you going to choose?