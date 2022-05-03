This Week’s Best eBay Deals, Including 20% off Microsoft Products

When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.
The best deal you can find at eBay at present is its 20% off Dell storewide sale, which you can claim this by using the code D20ELL, but only for a limited time.
Eligible Microsoft products have also been reduced by 20%, so you can score a solid discount on laptops, monitors and accessories. To take advantage of this limited time offer, use the code BMNB20.
We’ll be updating this list often, so remember to bookmark this page so you can check back in regularly. Let’s dive in.
Table of Contents
Best laptop deals
Equipped with an AMD Radeon RX550M GPU and a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor, the MSI Bravo is a fine gaming laptop for dominating the playing field.
Use the code BMNB20 for 20% off Microsoft laptops:
- MSI Modern 14 B11MOU-644AU laptop — now $719.20, down from $1,199
- MSI Bravo 15.6″ B5DD-097AU laptop — now $1,199.20, down from $1,499
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15″ laptop — now $1,599.20, down from $1,999
Take advantage of the Dell storewide sale using D20ELL:
- Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop — now $1,479.20, down from $3,399
- G15 5515 Gaming Laptop — now $999, down from $1,499
- Inspiron 15 5510 Laptop (11th Gen) — now $1,199, down from $2,299
- Inspiron 16 2-in-1 7620 Laptop — now $1,499, down from $2,298.99
Best monitor deals
If you ask us, curved monitors are the best choice you can make when it comes to picking a new monitor for your set-up. Whether it’s gaming-related or for work, there’s so many ways you can benefit from a curved monitor.
Take this Alienware 34-inch curved gaming monitor for instance. The curved design of the screen will provide you with a more immersive experience when streaming TV show with less eye strain.
This is especially important if you want a screen like this Alienware monitor that sports a vivid OLED display. Exposing your eyes to high brightness over extended periods of time can also induce more eye strain.
Use the code BMNB20 for 20% off Microsoft monitors:
- MSI Optix MAG321CURV 32″ Curved 4K 60Hz Gaming Monitor — now $607.20, down from $759
Try using D20ELL for an extra 20% off:
- Dell 32 Curved Monitor — now $239, down from $598.99
- Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor — now $309, down from $699
- Alienware 34″ AW3423DW Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor — now $1,839.20, down from $2,299
- Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD S3221QS Monitor — now $479, down from $829
- Dell Inspiron 14 5425 Laptop — now $1,099, down from $2,198.98
Use the code SAVEMAY at checkout to save an extra 5% off:
- Samsung UJ59 31.5-inch UHD Monitor — now $499, down from $699
Best keyboard deals
Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents? Razer is one of our top picks for PC gaming accessories and they won’t disappoint. All of the options below feature customisable backlit keys, clicky mechanical switches and a couple come with a built-in ergonomic wrist rest.
Use the code AFTERPAY10 to save an extra $10.
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $89, down from $189
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Green Switch — now $149.99, down from $239.99
You can use the code TOPITUP to save yourself an extra 8%.
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $156.39, down from $269.99
- Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard — now $174.79, down from $359.99
- Dell Alienware 510K Low-Profile RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $183.20, down from $385
Best mouse deals
If you’re a PC gamer, you’ll know that the right mouse can give you a great advantage whilst gaming. With this Razer Orochi gaming mouse’s lightweight design, you’ll become adept at sliding across your desk with speed and precision while making split-second strategic decisions.
Its dual wireless connectivity will allow you to quickly launch straight into a new sesh with friends, while you won’t have to remember any pesky hotkeys on the fly anymore, thanks to its handy six programmable buttons.
Use the code AFTERPAY10 for an extra $10 off eligible items:
- Onikuma CW903 RGB luminous DPI six-speed adjustable mouse — now $17.50, down from $69
- Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse (White Edition) — now $49, down from $114
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black) — now $49, down from $129
Best headset deals
If you want a closed acoustic gaming headset that offers deep bass and extra-large memory foam ear pads, then this is the pair for you. It even features a lift-to-mute noise-cancelling boom mic that delivers crystal clear communication to all of your comrades.
Use the code BMNB20 for 20% off Microsoft accessories:
- Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 — now $319.96, down from $399.95
- MSI Immerse GH30 V2 Wired Gaming Headphones — now $29, down from $75
Use the code AFTERPAY10 for an additional $10 off eligible items:
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Headset – now $55, down from $139
- Sennheiser GSP 300 Closed Back Gaming Headset — now $44.44, down from $149.90
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 602 Closed Back Gaming Headset — now $89, down from $319
Use the code SAVEMAY to save:
- Corsair VOID RGB ELITE Wireless Gaming Headset (White) — now $129, down from $215
Other PC accessory deals
This D-Link Cobra modem router comes with eight high-gain antennas and blazing fast connection speeds that will easily keep up with the modern household. Its 2.4GHz band can offer speeds of up 1,000Mbps, while two separate 5GHz wireless bands offer up to 2,167Mbps at the same time.
You can use the code TOPITUP to save an extra 8% on the following products:
- D-Link Cobra AC5300 Wave 2 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Modem Router — now $321.99, down from $499.99