This Week’s Best eBay Deals, Including 20% off Microsoft Products

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.

The best deal you can find at eBay at present is its 20% off Dell storewide sale, which you can claim this by using the code D20ELL, but only for a limited time.

Eligible Microsoft products have also been reduced by 20%, so you can score a solid discount on laptops, monitors and accessories. To take advantage of this limited time offer, use the code BMNB20.

We’ll be updating this list often, so remember to bookmark this page so you can check back in regularly. Let’s dive in.

Best laptop deals

Equipped with an AMD Radeon RX550M GPU and a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor, the MSI Bravo is a fine gaming laptop for dominating the playing field.

Use the code BMNB20 for 20% off Microsoft laptops:

Take advantage of the Dell storewide sale using D20ELL:

Best monitor deals

If you ask us, curved monitors are the best choice you can make when it comes to picking a new monitor for your set-up. Whether it’s gaming-related or for work, there’s so many ways you can benefit from a curved monitor.

Take this Alienware 34-inch curved gaming monitor for instance. The curved design of the screen will provide you with a more immersive experience when streaming TV show with less eye strain.

This is especially important if you want a screen like this Alienware monitor that sports a vivid OLED display. Exposing your eyes to high brightness over extended periods of time can also induce more eye strain.

Use the code BMNB20 for 20% off Microsoft monitors:

MSI Optix MAG321CURV 32″ Curved 4K 60Hz Gaming Monitor — now $607.20, down from $759

Try using D20ELL for an extra 20% off:

Use the code SAVEMAY at checkout to save an extra 5% off:

Samsung UJ59 31.5-inch UHD Monitor — now $499, down from $699

Best keyboard deals

Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents? Razer is one of our top picks for PC gaming accessories and they won’t disappoint. All of the options below feature customisable backlit keys, clicky mechanical switches and a couple come with a built-in ergonomic wrist rest.

Use the code AFTERPAY10 to save an extra $10.

You can use the code TOPITUP to save yourself an extra 8%.

Best mouse deals

If you’re a PC gamer, you’ll know that the right mouse can give you a great advantage whilst gaming. With this Razer Orochi gaming mouse’s lightweight design, you’ll become adept at sliding across your desk with speed and precision while making split-second strategic decisions.

Its dual wireless connectivity will allow you to quickly launch straight into a new sesh with friends, while you won’t have to remember any pesky hotkeys on the fly anymore, thanks to its handy six programmable buttons.

Use the code AFTERPAY10 for an extra $10 off eligible items:

Best headset deals

If you want a closed acoustic gaming headset that offers deep bass and extra-large memory foam ear pads, then this is the pair for you. It even features a lift-to-mute noise-cancelling boom mic that delivers crystal clear communication to all of your comrades.

Use the code BMNB20 for 20% off Microsoft accessories:

Use the code AFTERPAY10 for an additional $10 off eligible items:

Use the code SAVEMAY to save:

Corsair VOID RGB ELITE Wireless Gaming Headset (White) — now $129, down from $215

Other PC accessory deals

This D-Link Cobra modem router comes with eight high-gain antennas and blazing fast connection speeds that will easily keep up with the modern household. Its 2.4GHz band can offer speeds of up 1,000Mbps, while two separate 5GHz wireless bands offer up to 2,167Mbps at the same time.

You can use the code TOPITUP to save an extra 8% on the following products: