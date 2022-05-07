Our First Look at the Paper Girls TV Series is Here

It’s been quite a while since we’ve heard anything about Amazon’s live action adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s critically acclaimed graphic novel series, Paper Girls. But since today’s Free Comic Book Day, Amazon must’ve decided that now was the perfect time to give the first look at the mystery sci-fi show that’ll soon be coming to Prime Video.

For those who didn’t read the series when they ran from 2015-2019, the story goes like this: it’s Halloween 1988, and while delivering papers on their route, four girls get caught in a war between two different groups of time travellers, one of which is called the “Old Timers.” When they inevitably cross with their future selves, some of them are surprised by how things have ended up, and are confronted with the chance to change their futures, all while still dealing with that they’re war they’ve now been conscripted into. The teaser trailer mainly focuses on the four girls as teenagers and hints at some of the emotional ringers they’ll be put through during the course of the first season.

Saving the world means getting along first. #PaperGirls comes soon to @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/BiXPxC8BiT — Paper Girls on Prime (@PaperGirlsPV) May 7, 2022

Leading the cast of the titular Paper Girls are Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tang, Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle, Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, and Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman. Outside of the four girls, only two additional cast members have been revealed: Ali Wong will portray an adult Future Erin, and Nate Corddry (New Girl) will play Larry, a recluse that the girls will meet along their journey.

The Paper Girls comic was an Eiser award-winning hit during its heyday, and in the years since, has frequently been referred to as something fans of Stranger Things should consider picking up. With how successful Amazon’s been in bringing other graphic novels to the small screen, fans of the source material will hopefully see it done justice when Paper Girls premieres on Prime Video later this year.

