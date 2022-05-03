5 Games to Play in May, Because What Else Is Going on This Month?

We’ve already had so many banger games come out this year, from Elden Ring to Horizon Zero Dawn to Pokémon Legends Arceus, but the games keep on coming in May.

From sports games to mind-boggling walking simulators, here are five games you should be playing this month.

Nintendo Switch Sports

While Nintendo Switch Sports was technically released on April 27, we think it’s close enough to feature here if we tweak it to be more of a ‘games to play in the month of May’ list.

Nintendo Switch Sports is a sequel to the massively popular Wii Sports game that shipped with Wii consoles back in 2006. Surely you remember going to a friend’s place and absolutely wilding out on their Nintendo Wii, playing tennis, golf, bowling, baseball, golf or boxing.

Well, Nintendo Switch Sports is here to fill the Wii Sports-sized hole in your heart. With some returning games like tennis and bowling, along with four new games: chambara, badminton, volleyball and football (soccer).

What’s more is that you can play Nintendo Switch Sports online against other people in every game (along with friends locally).

If you have a Nintendo Switch, it’s hard to not call Nintendo Switch Sports an essential.

You can buy Nintendo Switch Sports on Amazon for $59.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Released on April 28, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is a reimagining of the original Stanley Parable from 2013, which started out as a mod for Half-Life 2.

What is The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, I hear you ask? Well, it’s a walking simulator where you play as a man named Stanley whose life and actions are spoken out loud about by a narrator. It’s a funny game where you can obey or disobey whatever the narrator is saying, taking you on a reality-warping and fourth-wall-breaking adventure.

If you played the original The Stanley Parable, then you’ll likely be a fan of all the new content the game has. I don’t want to say much, because it would spoil the fun, but there is lots to love for new and returning players.

You can buy The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe digitally on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S for $34.95.

Trek to Yomi

An action-adventure game made in black and white, based on classic samurai movies from decades ago, Trek to Yomi is a side scroller where you play as a young swordsman named Hiroki.

It looks to be quite an impressive experience, packed with fighting and beautiful set pieces, where the young swordsman must “confront himself and decide his path forward”.

If you were a fan of Ghost of Tsushima, you might love Trek to Yomi.

Trek to Yomi releases on May 6.

You can buy Trek to Yomi digitally on Steam, PS5, Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S for $28.95. It’s also on Xbox Game Pass.

We Were Here Forever

We Were Here is a series of games where you solve puzzles by working with another player. It’s sort of like an escape room for two people and is a tonne of fun to play with a mate. We Were Here Forever is the latest game in the series.

You and your coop partner are given an in-game radio to communicate with, and you’ll use this to speak to each other and decipher the puzzles presented to you. Most rooms will have you communicate a symbol to your partner, on they will need to find or activate. It’s a simple game about problem-solving and is well worth your time.

We Were Here Forever releases on May 10.

You can buy We Were Here Forever digitally on Steam, Epic, PS4 or PS5. Price is TBA.

Sniper Elite 5

Last on our new games list for the month of May is Sniper Elite 5.

An action game set in France during 1944, Sniper Elite 5 is the latest game in the Sniper Elite series, focusing on intense long-range gunfights and stealth gameplay.

If you’re a fan of historical shooters or military shooters, then it might be worth picking up Sniper Elite 5. It puts a lot of effort into making realistic sniper rifle experiences, factoring in things like wind speed and bullet drop.

There’s a fair amount of weapon customisation in this iteration and you can even invade other people’s games, kind of like in Dark Souls, by dropping in as an enemy sniper.

Sniper Elite 5 releases on May 26.

You can buy Sniper Elite 5 on Steam, PS5, Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S. Pick it up for $79 on Amazon.

Check back next month for our picks of the new games out in June.