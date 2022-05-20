All the New Laptops Acer Announced This Week

This week there was an absolute tonne of new laptops announced from the likes of Lenovo, Acer and ASUS. We covered them all, but there’s no denying it gets a little frustrating having to sift through all of the Gizmodo Australia articles to find exactly what was announced.

Without further ado, here’s everything new in the world of Acer laptops, announced at the company’s Next@Acer event this week.

New Acer laptops

Acer Swift 3 OLED (SF314-71)

The new Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory. It’s marketed towards professionals, freelancers and students who want powerful performance for creation-focused work and gaming.

It boasts a 14-inch 16:10 OLED display with a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio and offers 10 hours of real-world battery life and a 30-minute charge yields over four hours of battery life.

The Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop will be available in in Australia in October 2022, starting at $1,699.

Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N)

Weighing 1.3 kg, the Spin 5 is an ultra slim (16.9 mm) convertible notebook with a 14-inch 16:10 touch display and an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The Spin 5’s 360-degree hinge allows the device to switch between laptop, stand, tent or tablet mode.

It features up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics and comes with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory and 1 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Acer says local availability and pricing to be announced.

Acer Spin 3 (SP314-55/N)

The slim, convertible 14-inch Spin 3 is a 2-in-1 FHD touchscreen laptop that comes with a dockable Acer Active Stylus. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and PCIe SSDs, and can be charged for 4 hours’ in 30 minutes. It boasts an 86 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and rotates 360-degrees.

Acer says local availability and pricing to be announced.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (CP714-1WN)

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 take centre stage as the company’s newest premium Chromebooks. They pack 12th Gen Intel Core processors (up to Core i7) to deliver a 20 per cent performance improvement over previous generations. As such, they’re targeted towards tackling demanding tasks such as coding, video editing and gaming. We’re expecting up to 10 hours of battery life or up to four hours of usage after a 30-minute quick-charge.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 will be available in Australia in Q4 2022, starting at $1,799, but the local availability and pricing of the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 is yet to be announced.

The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 (D652N/D652NL)

Acer Chromebook Tab 510 is billed as an ultra-durable tablet with optional LTE. It packs a 10.1-inch IPS 16:10 full HD display, a 5-megapixel MIPI front-facing webcam for video calls and an 8-megapixel MIPI back cam.

Local availability and pricing is yet to be announced for the Acer Chromebook Tab 510.

Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition (PH315-55s)

The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition promises a powerful gaming experience that enables glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D gaming.

The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition local availability and pricing is yet to be announced, however.

Predator Triton 300 SE (PT314-52s) & (PT316-52s)

The Predator Triton 300 SE thin gaming laptop line has been refreshed with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs and 16:10 OLED panel options.

The 14-inch Predator Triton 300 SE will be available in Australia October 2022, starting at $3,299 and local availability and pricing for the 16-inch Predator Triton 300 SE laptop is yet to be announced.

ConceptD 5 (CN516-73G) and ConceptD 5 Pro

The ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro creator laptops are billed as “mobile powerhouses” for creating (or editing) on the go. Less than an inch in height, they’re designed to handle large, complex CAD modelling and advanced digital content creation, promising to smoothly render up to 6K-resolution videos, effortlessly process 3D animations and deliver the best encoding and image quality for livestreaming.

The ConceptD 5 laptop will be available in Australia in Q4 2022, starting at $6,799 and the Pro, available at the same time, will start at $5,299.

Acer TravelMate P4 and TravelMate Spin P4

The 14- and 16-inch TravelMate P4 and the 14-inch TravelMate Spin P4 laptops are available with either 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro or AMD Ryzen 7 PRO processors. They boast an 86 per cent screen-to-body ratio and the 16:10 aspect ratio maximises the use of the screen space further.

Acer said all TravelMate P4 and TravelMate P4 Spin models deliver high quality video conference performance with AI-powered noise reduction microphones, four upward speakers, and built-in DTS Audio for higher quality, distortion-free audio. They use up to 37.7 per cent Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastic.

The 14-inch Acer TravelMate P4 with Intel processors will be available in Australia Q4 2022, starting at $1,999. Available at the same time, the Acer TravelMate Spin P4 with Intel processors will start at $2,199. Pricing and availability for the 14-inch Acer TravelMate P4 with AMD processors, the 16-inch Acer TravelMate P4 with Intel processors, the 16-inch Acer TravelMate P4 with AMD processors and the Acer TravelMate Spin P4 with AMD processors is yet to be announced.

Acer TravelMate P2

The Acer TravelMate P2 business laptops feature a 180-degree hinge that opens flat, and come in 14- and 15.6-inch versions powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processors. The device features PCR plastic throughout its chassis, and an OceanGlass touchpad, made with ocean-bound plastic and a UV texture layer to provide a glass-like tactile feeling.

Local pricing and availability for the Acer TravelMate Spin P2 is yet to be announced.

Aspire Vero Laptops (AV14-51) & (AV15-52)

The new Aspire Vero features a 14-inch Full HD display and is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors. In addition to the Cobblestone Grey colour, it’s also available in Mariana Blue. Both the 14-inch and 15-inch Aspire Vero feature OceanGlass trackpads, which are made from ocean-bound plastic. Like prior models, both new Aspire Vero’s chassis utilises 30 per cent PCR plastic.

The Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-52) laptop will be available in Australia in October 2022, starting at $1,299, with pricing and availability for the AV14-51 yet to be announced.