MG Sees NSW’s Regional EV Charger Grants and Raises It With Free Charging Stations for Businesses

MG has announced a pretty sweet deal for NSW businesses looking to install a charging station.

Remember earlier this week, when the NSW government announced a plan to roll out a bunch of electric car chargers in wine country?

The idea was simple: eligible regional wineries, cafes, motels and attractions would be able to apply for assistance if they wanted to install an electric vehicle charger. The government would handle 75 per cent of the cost of a charger, 75 per cent of the cost of the installation and 50 per cent of the cost of a two-year charging software subscription (which charging stations often require for their systems to work).

Such packages include up to $40,000 in grants, but don’t cover the full costs — the private business would need to handle the cost to some extent.

Well, enter MG, the English car manufacturer owned by a China-based Saic Motor, with a solution for private businesses after the easiest way in: they’ll cover the cost of the unit if you use their charging station.

“We want to grow local economies and support small businesses in areas impacted by COVID, bushfires and floods and that’s why we’re filling the gap in cost for our MG EV ChargeHub in conjunction with the NSW government grant,” said Peter Ciao, the CEO for MG Motor Australia and New Zealand.

“When we launched the MG ZS EV in late 2020, we offered the model at a price that delivered great value to customers. This has, in turn, changed the conversation about pricing of electric vehicles in Australia.”

“We have achieved our ambition of delivering value and driving discussion. Now, we take the next step by supplying charging hardware that can be used by many electric vehicle owners in Australia,” he added.

Basically, if a regional NSW business wants to buy a charging station with a 75 per cent government grant, MG will cover the rest, provided it’s an MG ChargeHub being purchased. This includes MG’s 7kW AC ($1,990) and 11kW AC ($2,090) ChargeHubs. These charging stations are compatible with Type 2 charging ports that come with most EVs in Australia. MG’s offer doesn’t cover installation.

They’re a funky looking thing, though keep in mind that an 11kW charging speed isn’t fast at all. for example, according to Home Charging Station’s EV charging speed calculator, an 11kW charge from 20 per cent (targeting 80 per cent) on the smallest battery Tesla Model 3 (57.5kWh) would take 3 hours and 29 minutes to fully recharge.

If you’re after a fast charge, you might be more interested in the NSW government’s plan to rollout ultra-fast charging stations across NSW.

If you didn’t know, MG offers the cheapest electric car in Australia at the moment, the MG ES EV (which it’s upgrading with two new models).

If you’re interested in buying an electric vehicle, here’s what’s available in Australia.

If you’d like to apply for a charger through MG, you’ll want to head over here.