Loved Doctor Strange 2? Here’s Every Other Marvel Movie on the Way

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the biggest entertainment franchises of all time, with movies and Disney+ shows constantly being churned out. With so many things being made, postponed and shifted around, it can be tough to tell what the upcoming Marvel release dates are.

There are at least a dozen new movies in various stages of development, and just as many Disney+ streaming TV shows on the way.

Here’s your guide to upcoming Marvel movies. We will keep this list up to date as Disney inevitably moves things around. Just to confirm, these are all Australian release dates, so the confirmed dates in your region may be different.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Release Dates

Thor: Love and Thunder

Release date: July 6, 2022 (In theatres)

The fourth feature film in the Thor franchise will bring back Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, to become the Mighty Thor, the Goddess of Thunder. Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Portman star. Taika Waititi is directing, and calls it “the craziest shit [he’s] ever done.”

Ms. Marvel

Release date: June 8, 2022 (On Disney+)

Newcomer Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, expected sometime in 2022. Khan is a teenage girl with the power to shapeshift and stretch her body, and the MCU’s first Muslim superhero. The series is based on a comic book created in 2013 by G. Willow Wilson and Sana Amanat. It’s really, really good.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Release date: November 10, 2022 (In theatres)

The Black Panther sequel has run into its share of troubles: First, the tragic passing of star Chadwick Boseman, and then actor Letitia Wright, who plays T’Challa’s sister Shuri, suffered an injury during filming which caused the production to go on hold until 2022 (She’s reportedly causing trouble with her anti-vax shenanigans, too). Wright is joined by Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler.

She-Hulk

Release date: 2022 (On Disney+)

Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany stars in this new comedy series as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specialises in superhuman-oriented legal cases. The series will star lots of other Marvel characters including Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk and Tim Roth as the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. A specific date hasn’t been announced beyond 2022.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Release date: Christmas 2022 (On Disney+)

Can’t get enough of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special? How about a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ that’s written and directed by James Gunn. This winter treat is shooting alongside Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and will come out a few months before that movie hits theatres.

The Marvels

Release date: July 27, 2023 (In theatres)

The sequel to Captain Marvel will pull together three of the MCU’s most powerful women: Brie Larsen’s titular Captain, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Nia DaCosta (who most recently helmed the revival of Candyman) is directing the film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Release date: May 5, 2023 (In theatres)

The final movie in the Guardians trilogy was supposed to be completed years ago, but then writer/director James Gunn got fired, then rehired, then did a really fun DC superhero movie. Now, GotG3 is finally underway, starring the usual crew (Chris Pratt ,Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan) and actor Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Release date: February 16, 2023 (In theatres)

The third Ant-Man movie will return to the quantum realm and bring back director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer. There’s an appropriate amount of (quantum) uncertainty surrounding this flick: It may tie in the mysterious villain of the Loki series, or include the first film appearance of another classic comics villain. Hell, it may even include Bill Murray.

That’s about it for all the Marvel Studios movies and TV shows with confirmed release dates. If you’re interested in confirmed Marvel properties with unknown release dates, look below.

Unscheduled But Probably Still Happening Shows & Movies

Armour Wars

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This live-action series will follow James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) as he tracks down stolen tech that allows criminals to replicate Iron Man technology.

Blade

Release date: Unknown (In Theatres)

Disney hasn’t revealed much about this reboot of the franchise that features vampire-hunter who is also a vampire, but we know that it stars two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, who also played Cornell ‘Cottonmouth’ Stokes in the Netflix program Luke Cage. We also know Blade appeared (or at least his voice did) in the end credits of The Eternals. The film is directed by Bassam Tariq, the first U.S.-Pakistani person to helm a Marvel Studios film.

Deadpool 3

Release date: Unknown (In Theatres)

Ryan Reynold’s “merc with the mouth” is set to appear in Disney’s first R-rated film following the company’s completed acquisition of Fox assets.

Echo

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This spinoff from the Hawkeye series will follow Echo, a deaf martial artist, as played by actress Alaqua Cox.

Fantastic Four

Release date: Unknown (In Theatres)

Disney has confirmed that Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm will finally make an appearance in the MCU… and that’s about all we know.

I Am Groot

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This new animated series follows the adventures of Baby Groot, a character first seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Ironheart

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

With Tony Stark gone, the MCU needs a new super-genius inventor. Enter teenage prodigy Riri Williams (played by Dominique Thorne), who creates a brand new, ultra-advanced armoured suit.

Loki Season 2

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

The smash hit series about Tom Hiddleston’s antihero will return… someday.

Marvel Zombies

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This new animated show is loosely spun out from a breakout episode of What If? that saw MCU heroes battling a zombie apocalypse.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

Disney says this new animated series follows Peter Parker “on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.”

Secret Invasion

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This series picks up story lines from both Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home to explain the decades-long Skrull invasion of Earth. Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn will star.

What if…? Season 2

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

The speculative animated series and its omnipresent narrator The Watcher will return with an all-new season. The show’s creators say next season will focus on new stories, new heroes, and “lots of fun.”

Untitled Captain America Movie

Release date: Unknown (In theatres)

We’ve got a new Captain America, so it’s inevitable we’ll get a new Cap movie. Anthony Mackie will appear in the title role.

Untitled Wakanda Series

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

Not much is known yet about this show set in Black Panther’s home country.

Untitled Shang-Chi sequel

Release date: Unknown (In theatres)

Shang-Chi’s debut movie was compelling, exciting and fun. It also made a ton of money, so a sequel is inevitable.

Untitled mutants movie

Release date: Unknown (In theatres)

Now that Disney owns the old Fox assets that included all the “mutant” Marvel superheroes, you can count on characters like the X-Men making an MCU debut.

Agatha: House of Harkness

Release date: Unknown (On Disney+)

This spinoff from WandaVision will star Kathryn Hahn as her fan-favourite character Agatha Harkness.

This article has been updated since it was first published and we’ll continue to make changes as we learn more about each release.