How to Watch the Government’s UFO Hearing

Congress is holding its first public hearing on unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) in decades in light of a number of videos captured by U.S. Navy pilots that show odd-looking flying vehicles. The hearing will be held by a House panel today (Tuesday) at 9 a.m. EDT, and you can watch it live on the committee’s YouTube Channel.

This hearing comes as a follow up to the release of a much anticipated Pentagon report in June 2021 on U.S. military sightings of unidentifiable aircraft. The report listed a total of 144 incidents that took place between the years 2004 to 2021, with only one incident identified as “airborne clutter” while the remaining 143 incidents were left unexplained.

The House Intelligence Committee’s subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation is putting on the public hearing, which will include the testimony of two top defence intelligence officials, Ronald Moultrie, the Pentagon’s top intelligence official, and Scott Bray, the deputy director of Naval intelligence, the New York Times reported.

It’s not clear whether the hearing will add anything to the report, or if it is simply meant to open up an investigation into the unidentifiable incidents that were left unexplained.

The Pentagon report itself provided little answers, except to confirm that these incidents are real, just that the government cannot identify what these flying vehicles are. It came as a result of the Intelligence Authorization Act, which called for the release of an unclassified, all-sources report on UAPs following leaked videos captured by U.S. Navy pilots. The videos first began circulating online before the U.S. Department of Defence officially released three unclassified videos on their website in April 2020, thereby acknowledging that these were in fact Navy videos and are very much real.

The government’s main interest in the UAP sightings is not that these are aliens, but rather that they might be advanced technology used by other countries such as China or Russia that could pose a threat to the U.S. military.

