How to Stop Windows 11 From Updating Automatically

Windows 10 gained a bad reputation when it came to updates — the internet is full of frustrated anecdotes about Windows rebooting to install an update at exactly the wrong time, like right when you’re about to start a presentation, or when you’re working on a tight deadline. This is one of the things that Microsoft improved upon in Windows 11.

The system is more transparent now about installing updates, giving you notifications and warnings before doing so. If you tell it to delay an update, it actually will. Even so, once that delayed timeframe is over, it will force you to install the update.

Officially, there is no way to stop an automatic update. But we’ve got a few work-arounds.

Try delaying an update

Generally, we recommend you keep your computer up-to-date. But if you can’t install an update today, or over the next couple of days, it’s best to delay it (this is also a great way to make sure you aren’t stuck with a buggy software release).

Windows 11 lets you delay updates for up to five weeks. You can do this from Settings > Windows Update. Here, click the drop-down next to the “Pause updates” section, and choose between one to five weeks. Now the updates will be deferred based on your timeline; you can always come back here and click the “Resume Update” button to manually update your PC.

Set up a metered connection to avoid big updates

This is an old trick that still works in Windows 11. Windows has a Metered Connection feature that prevents high data usage. When this feature is engaged, it won’t download updates.

You can set this up from Settings > Network & Internet > Wi-Fi. Here, select your Wi-Fi network, and click the toggle next to the “Metered Connection” feature.

Disable Windows updates using the service manager

One way to stop Windows updates is to stop the service manager that performs them. There’s no switch for it in Settings, but you can go into the Services app to disable it.

Hit Win + R to open the Run dialog, type “services.msc,” and press the Enter key. Scroll down and double-click the “Windows Update” option.

In the “Startup type” option, choose “Disabled.”. Click “OK,” and restart your PC.

Alternatively, use the Windows Update Blocker app

Going into the Services manager every time you want to stop and resume updates is taxing. There’s an app called Windows Update Blocker that does the same thing for you, with a one-click tool.

Install the app, open it, switch to the “Disable Updates” feature, and click “Apply Now.”