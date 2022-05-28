Here’s Some of Star Wars Celebration 2022’s Coolest Cosplay

This weekend is Star Wars Celebration 2022, and you know what that means: plenty of announcements! And also a lot of awesome cosplay. Check out some highlights that we got straight from the convention floor.
The 332nd Company, Back 2 Back
Photo: ReedPop
Cal Kestis & the Second Sister, Hanging Out
Photo: ReedPop
Samurai Vader
Photo: ReedPop
The Little Mandalorian
Photo: ReedPop
Sabine, Enjoying the Sun
Photo: ReedPop
Ahsoka & Rex Hang with Fans
Photo: ReedPop
Dude Vader & R2, Strolling About Town
Photo: ReedPop
My Boy Nien Numb!
Photo: ReedPop
Din & Grogu Take a Break from Shooting Mando Season 3
Photo: ReedPop
Victorian Era and Feudal Era Sith Collide
Photo: ReedPop
New Grogu Spinoff Announced
Photo: ReedPop
The High Republic Gets Some Love
Photo: ReedPop
Zombie Troopers Who Shamble Together, Pose Together
Photo: ReedPop
Bantha Trying to Start a Conga Line
Photo: ReedPop
A Wild Ahsoka Appears!
Photo: ReedPop
Twi’lek and Her Trooper Enjoying a Day Out on the Town
Photo: ReedPop
Rebel Pilot, Ready to Get Some Merch
Photo: ReedPop
Execute Order BRAAIIIIIIIIINS…..
Photo: ReedPop
Cursed.
Photo: ReedPop
Han Solo? Hans Co-Op, More Like
Photo: ReedPop
Elite Beat Trooper
Photo: ReedPop
Oh Hello, Bo
Photo: ReedPop
Jumpin’ Jaxxon!
Photo: ReedPop
Aayla Secura-ing the Perimeter
Photo: ReedPop
Turns Out, They Didn’t Get All the Jedi
Photo: ReedPop
Posing for Pics is The Way
Photo: ReedPop
Wish You Were Here!
Photo: ReedPop
