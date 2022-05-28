Here’s Some of Star Wars Celebration 2022’s Coolest Cosplay

This weekend is Star Wars Celebration 2022, and you know what that means: plenty of announcements! And also a lot of awesome cosplay. Check out some highlights that we got straight from the convention floor.

The 332nd Company, Back 2 Back

Photo: ReedPop

Cal Kestis & the Second Sister, Hanging Out

Photo: ReedPop

Samurai Vader

Photo: ReedPop

The Little Mandalorian

Photo: ReedPop

Sabine, Enjoying the Sun

Photo: ReedPop

Ahsoka & Rex Hang with Fans

Photo: ReedPop

Dude Vader & R2, Strolling About Town

Photo: ReedPop

My Boy Nien Numb!

Photo: ReedPop

Din & Grogu Take a Break from Shooting Mando Season 3

Photo: ReedPop

Victorian Era and Feudal Era Sith Collide

Photo: ReedPop

New Grogu Spinoff Announced

Photo: ReedPop

The High Republic Gets Some Love

Photo: ReedPop

Zombie Troopers Who Shamble Together, Pose Together

Photo: ReedPop

Bantha Trying to Start a Conga Line

Photo: ReedPop

A Wild Ahsoka Appears!

Photo: ReedPop

Twi’lek and Her Trooper Enjoying a Day Out on the Town

Photo: ReedPop

Rebel Pilot, Ready to Get Some Merch

Photo: ReedPop

Execute Order BRAAIIIIIIIIINS…..

Photo: ReedPop

Cursed.

Photo: ReedPop

Han Solo? Hans Co-Op, More Like

Photo: ReedPop

Elite Beat Trooper

Photo: ReedPop

Oh Hello, Bo

Photo: ReedPop

Jumpin’ Jaxxon!

Photo: ReedPop

Aayla Secura-ing the Perimeter

Photo: ReedPop

Turns Out, They Didn’t Get All the Jedi

Photo: ReedPop

Posing for Pics is The Way

Photo: ReedPop

Wish You Were Here!

Photo: ReedPop

