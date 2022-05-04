Hello There, New Trailer for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Any year, on a list of ways fans can celebrate May 4, aka Star Wars Day, a new trailer for the upcoming Star Wars project has to be number one. And, thankfully, Disney and Lucasfilm delivered in 2022 a brand new trailer for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, which drops on Disney+ May 27.
Set ten years after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor as everyone’s favourite Jedi Master. Kenobi is on Tatooine, keeping an eye on a young Luke Skywalker, but his former apprentice, Darth Vader, is still on the hunt, dispatching deadly Inquisitors to find and destroy Kenobi. Or, at least that is what we can glean from the first trailer and the second one, which you can watch below.
Here’s a new poster, in the meantime.
#ObiWanKenobi, a limited series, starts streaming May 27 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/E8RVqZXiuq
— Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) May 4, 2022
[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]
Read more from Gizmodo:
- This New Empire Strikes Back Set Footage Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today
- The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Says He Doesn’t Want to Take His Helmet Off Too Much
- It’ll Cost $US6,000 ($8,329) to Star Wars LARP With Your Family at Disney World
- The Many Looks of Ahsoka Tano
- Star Wars: Visions Gets It
- Breaking Down Star Wars: The High Republic — Old Jedi, New Tech, and Fascinating Connections
- A Brief Guide to the Long, Ever-Changing History of How Star Wars Has Portrayed Mandalorians
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — The 77 Most Fascinating Things We Learned on Our Trip
- The Weird History Behind Darth Vader’s Castle
- The 35 Best Star Wars Moments of the Disney Era
- New Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge VR Is Here: Easter Eggs, Action, and the Force
- A Very Serious List of Star Wars Characters Matt Smith Could’ve Been in The Rise of Skywalker
- Our Fascination With Canon Is Killing the Way We Value Stories
- The Legacy of Empire Strikes Back’s Biggest Spoiler, 40 Years Later
- What Palpatine Left Behind
- A Field Guide to The Book of Boba Fett’s Star Wars Aliens
- Star Wars Saved Its Best Entrance for Carrie Fisher