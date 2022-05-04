Hello There, New Trailer for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Any year, on a list of ways fans can celebrate May 4, aka Star Wars Day, a new trailer for the upcoming Star Wars project has to be number one. And, thankfully, Disney and Lucasfilm delivered in 2022 a brand new trailer for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, which drops on Disney+ May 27.

Set ten years after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor as everyone’s favourite Jedi Master. Kenobi is on Tatooine, keeping an eye on a young Luke Skywalker, but his former apprentice, Darth Vader, is still on the hunt, dispatching deadly Inquisitors to find and destroy Kenobi. Or, at least that is what we can glean from the first trailer and the second one, which you can watch below.

Here’s a new poster, in the meantime.

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

Read more from Gizmodo: