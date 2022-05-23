Haul-Worthy Merch to Bring Those Theme Park Vibes Home

Whether you’re venturing out to visit the amusement parks for the season or are an enthusiast who holds passes for multiple themed destinations, here’s essential gear to show your love for places that provide escapes to other worlds. Check out the latest in streetwear style for a day out at Six Flags, Universal Studios cinematic decor to evoke ‘80s nostalgia, new collectibles for Disney Adults, and much more.

Tunes Up

Image: Reebok/WB

The latest drop from Reebox x Looney Tunes features footwear inspired by Bugs Bunny, Taz, Wile E. Coyote, and the Road Runner. These kicks are perfect for getting from one coaster to the other at any Six Flags location, especially Magic Mountain with all those hills! This collection will be available on Reebok.com today exclusively for Reebok UNLOCKED members before going on sale to the public on May 26.

Off the Bat

Cakeworthy recently unveiled its line of Batman-inspired fashion including flannels, dresses, tees, and bags.

Back Track

You can decorate a media room or bedroom with scenes depicting iconic moments from Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future if you’re a fan of the films — or, in keeping with the theme of this list, to pay homage to the ride from Universal Studios Resorts — with this Hill Valley toile wallpaper from Hygge and West.

Water Gate

Perfect to spruce up bathrooms, this shower curtain spotlights the summer horror fave and features the iconic star of the Universal Studios Tour (and formerly of Jaws: The Ride). It’s also available at Hygge and West.

Love NES

If you’re at Universal Studios Hollywood, you can gear up for the opening of Super Nintendo World in this pop-up shop right at the entrance of the park. It features officially licensed shirts, stuffed animals, and other Mario Bros. merch.

Jurassic Fashion

Raptor claws out. Gotta be honest here — we’re glad there’s still more Jurassic Park merch than Jurassic World. The original hits the resurgent aesthetic of ‘90s fashion and Her Universe just gets it.

Monster Mash

We’re stoked for the Universal Monsters haunted house that was just announced for Halloween Horror Nights at the Universal Resorts. As we count down to haunt season, collect your own Wolfman, Dracula, and Mummy action figures from Super 7.

Haunts n’ Taunts

Re-enact and recite the Haunted Mansion spiel to your heart’s content at home with Funko Games’ Call of the Spirits.

Mind the Dip

While Disneyland’s Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin may be closed, you can have some Toontown at home with Super 7’s collection inspired by the film. There’s a Roger, Jessica Rabbit, and Judge Doom to display the most traumatic scene put to celluloid. NOT THE DIP!

Pandora’s Box

Just in time for James Cameron’s Avatar films, Disney Parks has unveiled more merch (including a ride-scented candle) in honour of Pandora’s fifth anniversary inside Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom park.

Star Pouch

Lifestyle and travel brand Stoney Clover Lane recently debuted a Star Wars collection as part of its line of pouches, backpacks, duffle bags, and other accessories. These are great to store things at home or take on the go while heading to Galaxy’s Edge, the Galactic Starcruiser, or Star Wars Celebration. And they’re customisable with lettering online or at its boutiques.

No Strings Attached

If you have a fondness for Pinocchio’s Daring Journey or just Disney Animated films, this doll is for you. Be sure to put it on display behind glass… you know, just in case.

Knight Time

These casual cosplay options are great for a day or night out at Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure, where you just might run into Moon Knight from the Marvel Studios and Disney+ series. But we’d rather meet Layla. Please?

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.