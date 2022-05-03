Guardians of the Galaxy Set Pictures Tease the Arrival of Some Iconic Comics Costumes

Sam Raimi has high hopes for Evil Dead Rise. Katrina Law joins Frank Grillo’s Purge meets Werewolves horror Year 2. Riverdale is adding a very interesting figure from Cheryl’s past. Plus, what’s coming in the Moon Knight finale, and a new glimpse at Walking Dead’s final season. Spoilers get!

Year 2

Deadline reports Katrina Law will star alongside Frank Grillo in Year 2, the upcoming action-horror film described as “The Purge with werewolves.”

Evil Dead Rise

Sami Raimi promised Evil Dead Rise will “knock people’s socks off” during a recent interview with /Film.

I’ve seen a rough cut, a medium fine cut, and a fine cut. There’s probably a few changes that [director] Lee Cronin is making that I haven’t seen, but it’s great. It’s terrifying and it’s going to knock people’s socks off.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Chiwetel Ejiofor confirmed to Total Film (via The Direct) that Baron Mordo “wasn’t part of the Snap’s ‘away’ group,” and was “definitely engaged in that time.”

That break with Strange has implications. The concerns in the MCU have all expanded, but in some ways [Mordo’s] concerns have gathered momentum. The nature of what he has been talking about has come to pass, in many ways. I think it’s a totally justified quest, and we’ll continue to see this dichotomy between somebody who is still holding a fraternal connection to Stephen Strange, and somebody who does think about the bigger picture.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Multiple set photos from Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 have surfaced over at Just Jared. Click through to have a look.

Chris Pratt and his co-stars are back on set filming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and we have a lot of photos from today! Check it out: https://t.co/YWLLn4PUOH — JustJared.com (@JustJared) May 2, 2022

The Black Spider

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at The Black Spider, a “mystery horror film” starring Lillith Stangenberg and Anatole Taubmann in which the Teutonic Knights unleash a “spider plague” in 12th century Switzerland.

Photo: The Playmaker Munich

Photo: The Playmaker Munich

Riverdale

According to Deadline, Caroline Day (Billions) will “heavily recur” on Riverdale later this season as Heather, “a librarian in Greendale and Cheryl’s long-rumoured junior-high sweetheart. After tracking down Heather on social media, Cheryl gets in touch with her, much to Nana Rose’s disapproval. Then, when Heather re-enters Cheryl’s life, she does so with secret knowledge that may help Cheryl understand her emerging powers better.”

Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel celebrates Eid on a new poster.

May this Eid bring strength, love, and light. #EidMubarak Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. 🎨 by @shehzilm. pic.twitter.com/OdIigb1F89 — Ms. Marvel (@msmarvel) May 2, 2022

The Walking Dead

Director of photography Duane Charles Manwiller shared a photo of Maggie at the Commonwealth in an upcoming episode of The Walking Dead’s final season.

Stranger Things

Sheriff Hopper, Joyce Byers and Murray Bauman are the latest characters to enjoy their own season four posters.

Moon Knight



Finally, Moon Knight concludes in the trailer for this week’s series finale.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPCJvTq9wiUBanner art by Jim Cook

