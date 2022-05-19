Evil’s Season 3 Trailer Promises Wackier Terrors Than Ever Before

Evil just loves to end its seasons on extremely intense cliffhangers — season one, it was Kristen (Katja Herbers) maybe murdering the serial killer who was freed from jail on a technicality and then proceeded to threaten her family. Season two, it was Kristen and fellow supernatural investigator David (Mike Colter) choosing quite to moment to finally smooch: right after he’d been ordained as a Catholic priest.

So, yeah, season three has quite the built-in starting point. A new trailer gives us a glimpse of what to expect, as well as the reassurance that “season three of Evil begins moments after the end of season two: when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. The two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David’s involvement with “the entity,” an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben (Aasif Mandvi) finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.”

Oh goody, a possessed jack-in-the-box to boot! That trailer really captures the specific energy that Evil’s managed to cultivate so far: deep themes that investigate spirituality and the nature of the human soul… but also surreal horrors (hi, demon George!) and a certain madcap wackiness that keeps everything from feeling too serious. The cast also includes Michael Emerson as the delightfully sinister Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Kristen’s increasingly unhinged mother, Andrea Martin as the coolest nun since Sister Act, Kurt Fuller as Kristen’s understandably flummoxed therapist, and a quartet of excellent young actors (Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Grey, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp) as Kristen’s oft-imperiled kids.

You can catch up with Evil seasons one and two on Paramount+ now; the 10-episode season three drops its first episode June 12, with new episodes every Sunday thereafter.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.