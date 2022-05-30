The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Stay Inside This Month With These New Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Binge, Prime, Paramount+ and Shudder TV Shows and Movies

Zachariah Kelly and Ky Stewart

May 31, 2022
June already! That’s right, we’re somehow already five months through 2022 (don’t think about it too much). You know what that means, Gizmodians (Gizmodos? Gizmodudes?). Another month, another whole lot of streaming content. 

This article will go into sci-fi, fantasy and horror releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff) coming this month to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master TV and movie streaming list for June and keep checking back each month, as we’ll update what’s coming to Australia in July, too.

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s streaming in Australia in June, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released.

What’s streaming on Netflix in June 2022?

June is a pretty big month for nerdy Netflix users, and there’s plenty to enjoy. Highlights of this month include Spiderhead and season three of The Umbrella Academy

June 1

  • Inception

June 2

  • Borgen – Power and Glory

June 3

  • The Perfect Mother 
  • Floor Is Lava – season 2
  • The Interceptor

June 6

  • Action Pack – season 2

June 10

  • First Kill 
  • Peaky Blinders – season 6
  • Intimacy

June 15

  • God’s Favourite Idiot 
  • The Wrath Of God
  • Web Of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet 

June 17

  • Spiderhead 
  • You Don’t Know Me 
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect 

June 18

  • Alchemy Of Souls 
  • Spriggan 

June 21

  • The Future Of

June 22

  • The Umbrella Academy – season 3

June 23

  • Queen

June 24

  • Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area
  • Man vs Bee

June 28

  • Blasted 

June 29

  • Pirate Gold Of Adak Island 

June 30

  • BASTARD!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy 

What’s streaming on Stan in June 2022?

Next on the list is Australian-owned Stan, the streaming home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month is the season premiere of the new TV show, The Midwich Cuckoos.

June 1

  • 13 Assassins 
  • Absolutely Anything
  • Creation 
  • You’re Next

June 2

  • The Midwich Cuckoos – season 1
  • Dot – season 1
  • Land Of Mine

June 3

  • Paranormal Activity 
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath – seasons 1 & 2
  • Escape From Planet Earth 
  • Saving Santa 

June 4

  • Joker
  • Buried 

June 5

  • Thelma
  • The Spy Who Never Dies
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 

June 6

  • Darkland

June 7

  • Go! 

June 9

  • Devil’s Knot 

June 12

  • Witching And Bitching 

June 16

  • The Lazarus Project – season 1

June 17

  • The Aliens – season 1

June 18

  • The Gentlemen

June 19

  • Child’s Play

June 22

  • Triangle

June 23

  • Revealed: No Mercy, No Remorse

June 24

  • Transformers Prime – season 3
  • Transformers Rescue Bots – season 4

June 25

  • Ugly Dolls
  • Missing Link

June 26

  • Hellboy

June 28

  • I Can Quit Whenever I Want: Masterclass
  • Midsommar 

June 30

  • Clash Of The Titans (2010) 
  • Wrath Of The Titans 

What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in June 2022?

Next on our list is Amazon Prime Video, the accompanying streaming service to any Amazon Prime subscription. The highlight this month has got to be the newest season of The Boys.

June 1

  • Lego Jurassic World: The Legend Of Isla Nubla 
  • Lego Ninjago – season 2&3
  • Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Part 1
  • Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Part 2 
  • Lego Jurassic World: Double Trouble Special 1
  • Lego Jurassic World: Double Trouble Special 2 
  • Rockula
  • Curse II: The Bite 
  • Alienator
  • The Caller 
  • The Secret Of The Ice Cave 
  • After Midnight
  • Edge Of Sanity 

June 2

  • Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street

June 3

  • The Boys – Season 3
  • Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys – season 2

June 8

  • Anibo: Amazon Princess

June 10

  • Fairfax

June 22

  • Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’hoole 

June 24

  • Chloe – season 1

June 29

  • Constantine

What’s streaming on Disney+ in June 2022?

Disney+ is up next, home to all things Star Wars and Marvel. Disney+ has a few highlights this month, including Ms Marvel.

June 1

  • A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel
  • American Dad – season 17
  • Family Guy – season 20
  • Colossal Machines – season 1
  • The Wonder Years – season 1
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse – season 1

June 3

  • Elektra

June 8

  • Marvel (new episodes weekly)
  • Tyrant – season 1-3

June 10

  • Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
  • Mirrors
  • Entrapment
  • Guilty by Suspicion
  • Meet the Spartans
  • Runaway Jury

June 17

  • Under Siege
  • Under Siege 2: Dark Territory
  • Bad Boys

June 22

  • Have You Seen This Man? – season 1
  • Disney Amphibia – season 3

June 23

  • The Bear – season 1

June 24

  • Meet Dave
  • William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

June 29

  • Baymax!

What’s streaming on Binge in June 2022?

Next up is another Australian-owned streaming service, Binge! This month’s highlight has to be season 4 of Westworld.

June 1

  • Silent Witness – season 25 (new episodes weekly)
  • Young Rock – season 2 finale
  • Mayans M.C – season 4 (new episodes weekly)
  • Superman & Lois – season 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • A Perfect Planet – season 1 finale
  • Ekans – Snakes Awake! – season 2

June 2

  • The Staircase – season 1 (new episodes weekly)

June 3

  • Legacies – season 4 (new episodes weekly)
  • Open Season: Scared Silly

June 4

  • Richie Rich
  • Terminator: Genisys

June 5

  • Felix And The Hidden Treasure
  • Annie

June 6

  • The Time Traveler’s Wife – season 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Barry – season 3 (new episodes weekly)
  • Fear The Walking Dead – season 7 finale
  • The Baby – season 1 (new episodes weekly)

June 7

  • Roswell, New Mexico – season 4 (new episodes weekly)
  • Arthur – season 25

June 8

  • All Rise – season 3 (new episodes weekly)
  • Silent Witness – season 25 finale
  • NCIS – season 17

June 9

  • Kung Fu – season 2 (new episodes weekly)

June 11

  • Midway
  • Hellboy

June 12

  • Henchmen

June 16

  • The Boss Baby: Family Business
  • The Card Counter

June 17

  • Annabelle Comes Home

June 21

  • The Twelve – season 1 (new episodes weekly)

June 23

  • The UnXplained – season 4
  • Last Night in Soho

June 25

  • Angel Has Fallen

June 26

  • Lego DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters

June 27

  • Westworld – season 4 (new episodes weekly)

June 29

  • Murdered At First Sight – season 1 (new episodes weekly)

June 30

  • Castle Falls

What’s streaming on Paramount+ in June 2022?

Next up is Paramount+! The new streaming service doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added this month, but The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie is making its debut.

June 1

  • The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

June 2

  • South Park: The Streaming Wars
  • Tom Swift (new episodes weekly)

June 7

  • Coded: The Hidden Love Of J.C Leyendecker
  • American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself

June 8

  • In The Dark – season 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • A House On The Bayou

June 13

  • Evil – season 3 (new episodes weekly)

June 17

  • Players (new episodes weekly)

What’s streaming on Shudder in June 2022?

The home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. Highlights for June Shudder streaming include Wolf Creek 2 and the Shudder original Offseason.

June 2

  • What Keeps You Alive
  • V/H/S
  • V/H/S/2

June 3

  • Alligator
  • Alligator II: The Mutation

June 8

  • Under the Skin
  • P2
  • Wake Wood

June 10

  • Offseason

June 14

  • The Woman in Black
  • The Void

June 16

  • Mad God 

June 21

  • The Freakmaker
  • Oculus
  • Wolf Creek 2
  • The Bye Bye Man

June 23

  • Revealer

June 28

  • House of Wax (2005)
  • Ghost Ship
  • Queen of the Damned
  • Cooties

That’s about it for our June streaming service release schedule. Stay tuned for our July guide to streaming services, or check out our article on upcoming sci-fi, fantasy and horror flicks set to release this year.

This article will be constantly updated. The last change was made on May 31, 2022.

