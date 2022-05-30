Stay Inside This Month With These New Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Binge, Prime, Paramount+ and Shudder TV Shows and Movies

June already! That’s right, we’re somehow already five months through 2022 (don’t think about it too much). You know what that means, Gizmodians (Gizmodos? Gizmodudes?). Another month, another whole lot of streaming content.

This article will go into sci-fi, fantasy and horror releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff) coming this month to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master TV and movie streaming list for June and keep checking back each month, as we’ll update what’s coming to Australia in July, too.

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s streaming in Australia in June, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released.

What’s streaming on Netflix in June 2022?

June is a pretty big month for nerdy Netflix users, and there’s plenty to enjoy. Highlights of this month include Spiderhead and season three of The Umbrella Academy.

June 1

Inception

June 2

Borgen – Power and Glory

June 3

The Perfect Mother

Floor Is Lava – season 2

The Interceptor

June 6

Action Pack – season 2

June 10

First Kill

Peaky Blinders – season 6

Intimacy

June 15

God’s Favourite Idiot

The Wrath Of God

Web Of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet

June 17

Spiderhead

You Don’t Know Me

The Martha Mitchell Effect

June 18

Alchemy Of Souls

Spriggan

June 21

The Future Of

June 22

The Umbrella Academy – season 3

June 23

Queen

June 24

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

Man vs Bee

June 28

Blasted

June 29

Pirate Gold Of Adak Island

June 30

BASTARD!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy

What’s streaming on Stan in June 2022?

Next on the list is Australian-owned Stan, the streaming home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month is the season premiere of the new TV show, The Midwich Cuckoos.

June 1

13 Assassins

Absolutely Anything

Creation

You’re Next

June 2

The Midwich Cuckoos – season 1

Dot – season 1

Land Of Mine

June 3

Paranormal Activity

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath – seasons 1 & 2

Escape From Planet Earth

Saving Santa

June 4

Joker

Buried

June 5

Thelma

The Spy Who Never Dies

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

June 6

Darkland

June 7

Go!

June 9

Devil’s Knot

June 12

Witching And Bitching

June 16

The Lazarus Project – season 1

June 17

The Aliens – season 1

June 18

The Gentlemen

June 19

Child’s Play

June 22

Triangle

June 23

Revealed: No Mercy, No Remorse

June 24

Transformers Prime – season 3

Transformers Rescue Bots – season 4

June 25

Ugly Dolls

Missing Link

June 26

Hellboy

June 28

I Can Quit Whenever I Want: Masterclass

Midsommar

June 30

Clash Of The Titans (2010)

Wrath Of The Titans

What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in June 2022?

Next on our list is Amazon Prime Video, the accompanying streaming service to any Amazon Prime subscription. The highlight this month has got to be the newest season of The Boys.

June 1

Lego Jurassic World: The Legend Of Isla Nubla

Lego Ninjago – season 2&3

Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Part 1

Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Part 2

Lego Jurassic World: Double Trouble Special 1

Lego Jurassic World: Double Trouble Special 2

Rockula

Curse II: The Bite

Alienator

The Caller

The Secret Of The Ice Cave

After Midnight

Edge Of Sanity

June 2

Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street

June 3

The Boys – Season 3

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys – season 2

June 8

Anibo: Amazon Princess

June 10

Fairfax

June 22

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’hoole

June 24

Chloe – season 1

June 29

Constantine

What’s streaming on Disney+ in June 2022?

Disney+ is up next, home to all things Star Wars and Marvel. Disney+ has a few highlights this month, including Ms Marvel.

June 1

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel

American Dad – season 17

Family Guy – season 20

Colossal Machines – season 1

The Wonder Years – season 1

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – season 1

June 3

Elektra

June 8

Marvel (new episodes weekly)

Tyrant – season 1-3

June 10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

Mirrors

Entrapment

Guilty by Suspicion

Meet the Spartans

Runaway Jury

June 17

Under Siege

Under Siege 2: Dark Territory

Bad Boys

June 22

Have You Seen This Man? – season 1

Disney Amphibia – season 3

June 23

The Bear – season 1

June 24

Meet Dave

William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

June 29

Baymax!

What’s streaming on Binge in June 2022?

Next up is another Australian-owned streaming service, Binge! This month’s highlight has to be season 4 of Westworld.

June 1

Silent Witness – season 25 (new episodes weekly)

Young Rock – season 2 finale

Mayans M.C – season 4 (new episodes weekly)

Superman & Lois – season 2 (new episodes weekly)

A Perfect Planet – season 1 finale

Ekans – Snakes Awake! – season 2

June 2

The Staircase – season 1 (new episodes weekly)

June 3

Legacies – season 4 (new episodes weekly)

Open Season: Scared Silly

June 4

Richie Rich

Terminator: Genisys

June 5

Felix And The Hidden Treasure

Annie

June 6

The Time Traveler’s Wife – season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Barry – season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Fear The Walking Dead – season 7 finale

The Baby – season 1 (new episodes weekly)

June 7

Roswell, New Mexico – season 4 (new episodes weekly)

Arthur – season 25

June 8

All Rise – season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Silent Witness – season 25 finale

NCIS – season 17

June 9

Kung Fu – season 2 (new episodes weekly)

June 11

Midway

Hellboy

June 12

Henchmen

June 16

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Card Counter

June 17

Annabelle Comes Home

June 21

The Twelve – season 1 (new episodes weekly)

June 23

The UnXplained – season 4

Last Night in Soho

June 25

Angel Has Fallen

June 26

Lego DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters

June 27

Westworld – season 4 (new episodes weekly)

June 29

Murdered At First Sight – season 1 (new episodes weekly)

June 30

Castle Falls

What’s streaming on Paramount+ in June 2022?

Next up is Paramount+! The new streaming service doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added this month, but The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie is making its debut.

June 1

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

June 2

South Park: The Streaming Wars

Tom Swift (new episodes weekly)

June 7

Coded: The Hidden Love Of J.C Leyendecker

American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself

June 8

In The Dark – season 2 (new episodes weekly)

A House On The Bayou

June 13

Evil – season 3 (new episodes weekly)

June 17

Players (new episodes weekly)

What’s streaming on Shudder in June 2022?

The home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. Highlights for June Shudder streaming include Wolf Creek 2 and the Shudder original Offseason.

June 2

What Keeps You Alive

V/H/S

V/H/S/2

June 3

Alligator

Alligator II: The Mutation

June 8

Under the Skin

P2

Wake Wood

June 10

Offseason

June 14

The Woman in Black

The Void

June 16

Mad God

June 21

The Freakmaker

Oculus

Wolf Creek 2

The Bye Bye Man

June 23

Revealer

June 28

House of Wax (2005)

Ghost Ship

Queen of the Damned

Cooties

That’s about it for our June streaming service release schedule. Stay tuned for our July guide to streaming services, or check out our article on upcoming sci-fi, fantasy and horror flicks set to release this year.

This article will be constantly updated. The last change was made on May 31, 2022.