Stay Inside This Month With These New Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Binge, Prime, Paramount+ and Shudder TV Shows and Movies

June already! That’s right, we’re somehow already five months through 2022 (don’t think about it too much). You know what that means, Gizmodians (Gizmodos? Gizmodudes?). Another month, another whole lot of streaming content.
This article will go into sci-fi, fantasy and horror releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff) coming this month to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master TV and movie streaming list for June and keep checking back each month, as we’ll update what’s coming to Australia in July, too.
Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s streaming in Australia in June, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released.
Table of Contents
What’s streaming on Netflix in June 2022?
June is a pretty big month for nerdy Netflix users, and there’s plenty to enjoy. Highlights of this month include Spiderhead and season three of The Umbrella Academy.
June 1
- Inception
June 2
- Borgen – Power and Glory
June 3
- The Perfect Mother
- Floor Is Lava – season 2
- The Interceptor
June 6
- Action Pack – season 2
June 10
- First Kill
- Peaky Blinders – season 6
- Intimacy
June 15
- God’s Favourite Idiot
- The Wrath Of God
- Web Of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet
June 17
- Spiderhead
- You Don’t Know Me
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
June 18
- Alchemy Of Souls
- Spriggan
June 21
- The Future Of
June 22
- The Umbrella Academy – season 3
June 23
- Queen
June 24
- Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area
- Man vs Bee
June 28
- Blasted
June 29
- Pirate Gold Of Adak Island
June 30
- BASTARD!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy
What’s streaming on Stan in June 2022?
Next on the list is Australian-owned Stan, the streaming home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month is the season premiere of the new TV show, The Midwich Cuckoos.
June 1
- 13 Assassins
- Absolutely Anything
- Creation
- You’re Next
June 2
- The Midwich Cuckoos – season 1
- Dot – season 1
- Land Of Mine
June 3
- Paranormal Activity
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath – seasons 1 & 2
- Escape From Planet Earth
- Saving Santa
June 4
- Joker
- Buried
June 5
- Thelma
- The Spy Who Never Dies
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
June 6
- Darkland
June 7
- Go!
June 9
- Devil’s Knot
June 12
- Witching And Bitching
June 16
- The Lazarus Project – season 1
June 17
- The Aliens – season 1
June 18
- The Gentlemen
June 19
- Child’s Play
June 22
- Triangle
June 23
- Revealed: No Mercy, No Remorse
June 24
- Transformers Prime – season 3
- Transformers Rescue Bots – season 4
June 25
- Ugly Dolls
- Missing Link
June 26
- Hellboy
June 28
- I Can Quit Whenever I Want: Masterclass
- Midsommar
June 30
- Clash Of The Titans (2010)
- Wrath Of The Titans
What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in June 2022?
Next on our list is Amazon Prime Video, the accompanying streaming service to any Amazon Prime subscription. The highlight this month has got to be the newest season of The Boys.
June 1
- Lego Jurassic World: The Legend Of Isla Nubla
- Lego Ninjago – season 2&3
- Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Part 1
- Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Part 2
- Lego Jurassic World: Double Trouble Special 1
- Lego Jurassic World: Double Trouble Special 2
- Rockula
- Curse II: The Bite
- Alienator
- The Caller
- The Secret Of The Ice Cave
- After Midnight
- Edge Of Sanity
June 2
- Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street
June 3
- The Boys – Season 3
- Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys – season 2
June 8
- Anibo: Amazon Princess
June 10
- Fairfax
June 22
- Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’hoole
June 24
- Chloe – season 1
June 29
- Constantine
What’s streaming on Disney+ in June 2022?
Disney+ is up next, home to all things Star Wars and Marvel. Disney+ has a few highlights this month, including Ms Marvel.
June 1
- A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel
- American Dad – season 17
- Family Guy – season 20
- Colossal Machines – season 1
- The Wonder Years – season 1
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse – season 1
June 3
- Elektra
June 8
- Marvel (new episodes weekly)
- Tyrant – season 1-3
June 10
- Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
- Mirrors
- Entrapment
- Guilty by Suspicion
- Meet the Spartans
- Runaway Jury
June 17
- Under Siege
- Under Siege 2: Dark Territory
- Bad Boys
June 22
- Have You Seen This Man? – season 1
- Disney Amphibia – season 3
June 23
- The Bear – season 1
June 24
- Meet Dave
- William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream
June 29
- Baymax!
What’s streaming on Binge in June 2022?
Next up is another Australian-owned streaming service, Binge! This month’s highlight has to be season 4 of Westworld.
June 1
- Silent Witness – season 25 (new episodes weekly)
- Young Rock – season 2 finale
- Mayans M.C – season 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Superman & Lois – season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- A Perfect Planet – season 1 finale
- Ekans – Snakes Awake! – season 2
June 2
- The Staircase – season 1 (new episodes weekly)
June 3
- Legacies – season 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Open Season: Scared Silly
June 4
- Richie Rich
- Terminator: Genisys
June 5
- Felix And The Hidden Treasure
- Annie
June 6
- The Time Traveler’s Wife – season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Barry – season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Fear The Walking Dead – season 7 finale
- The Baby – season 1 (new episodes weekly)
June 7
- Roswell, New Mexico – season 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Arthur – season 25
June 8
- All Rise – season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Silent Witness – season 25 finale
- NCIS – season 17
June 9
- Kung Fu – season 2 (new episodes weekly)
June 11
- Midway
- Hellboy
June 12
- Henchmen
June 16
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- The Card Counter
June 17
- Annabelle Comes Home
June 21
- The Twelve – season 1 (new episodes weekly)
June 23
- The UnXplained – season 4
- Last Night in Soho
June 25
- Angel Has Fallen
June 26
- Lego DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters
June 27
- Westworld – season 4 (new episodes weekly)
June 29
- Murdered At First Sight – season 1 (new episodes weekly)
June 30
- Castle Falls
What’s streaming on Paramount+ in June 2022?
Next up is Paramount+! The new streaming service doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added this month, but The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie is making its debut.
June 1
- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
June 2
- South Park: The Streaming Wars
- Tom Swift (new episodes weekly)
June 7
- Coded: The Hidden Love Of J.C Leyendecker
- American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself
June 8
- In The Dark – season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- A House On The Bayou
June 13
- Evil – season 3 (new episodes weekly)
June 17
- Players (new episodes weekly)
What’s streaming on Shudder in June 2022?
The home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. Highlights for June Shudder streaming include Wolf Creek 2 and the Shudder original Offseason.
June 2
- What Keeps You Alive
- V/H/S
- V/H/S/2
June 3
- Alligator
- Alligator II: The Mutation
June 8
- Under the Skin
- P2
- Wake Wood
June 10
- Offseason
June 14
- The Woman in Black
- The Void
June 16
- Mad God
June 21
- The Freakmaker
- Oculus
- Wolf Creek 2
- The Bye Bye Man
June 23
- Revealer
June 28
- House of Wax (2005)
- Ghost Ship
- Queen of the Damned
- Cooties
That’s about it for our June streaming service release schedule. Stay tuned for our July guide to streaming services, or check out our article on upcoming sci-fi, fantasy and horror flicks set to release this year.
This article will be constantly updated. The last change was made on May 31, 2022.