Everyone Is Thirsty for the New Nonbinary Power Ranger

Earlier this week, Bleeding Cool revealed some art for the newest Power Ranger comic, an untitled series following a new Omega Ranger, currently only known as the Death Ranger. For comics fans, this news was enough to get them excited for the newest instalment in the Power Rangers universe, exploring the current story of the traitorous Death Ranger, who turned on their fellow Omega Rangers, a millennia ago, “seduced by the death-defying powers of the Rangers’ greatest foe.”

But with great art comes great thirst, and when writer Paul Allor saw a few lusty reactions misgendering the character he wrote, he felt the need to (politely) correct the mistake, which was easy to make, considering that the press release failed to attach any pronouns to the Death Ranger. But it is official: the Death Ranger uses they/them pronouns, and is nonbinary, and is devastatingly hot.

You have been warned, there are some very thirsty (read: explicit) tweets below. I’m including them because I find them hilarious and I expect us all to be adults about this, please.

The Death Ranger's pronouns are they/them, as is the case with their entire race, but otherwise, yes, appropriate response. https://t.co/InZ0zvTRTP — Paul Allor Loves You 🏳️‍🌈 (@PaulAllor) May 20, 2022

This of course, spurred on even more appreciation for the character, which is 100% correct. A nonbinary Power Rangers fan (@renlythewriter) chimed in, saying that it was wonderful to see multiple nonbinary characters represented in the franchise. The other Ranger they mentioned is Orisonth, from the Power Squadron Rangers.

As a nbi person, it's fucking amazing to see now TWO nonbinary rangers from both sides of the spectrum with Orisonth from the Squadron team and now the Death Ranger.

Makes me happy to be a PR fan https://t.co/QFNHRxDVTw — Ren doesn't know how to say 🏳️⚧️ (@renlythewriter) May 21, 2022

Plenty of other reactions are coming from people who simply appreciate that in addition to being a stone cold fox, the Death Ranger is a fun and excitingly refreshing take on nonbinary representation. (Especially after Marvel revealed their nonbinary superhero… Snowflake.) I, personally, love to see a mean nonbinary villain out there being bad on purpose, and I’m happy to report that I’m not alone.

Introduced a nonbinary team member and skipped the rest of the colors entirely and named this motherfucker Death Ranger I gotta respect it https://t.co/11YRFv6DT8 — Kit (they/them) COMMS OPEN 𓆏 (@toadschmoad) May 21, 2022

Death Ranger be like "Respect Trans people. Before I change your pronouns to Was/Were" — Kujou Asher (@X1Ashe) May 21, 2022

Transphobe: What gender are you?



Death Ranger: Death



Tphobe: I mean are you male or female?



DR: I am the architect of your long, slow, painful demise.



Tphobe: I mean what do you have between your legs?



DR: A trail of corpses. pic.twitter.com/CUbGi6yEjL — Victoria Thee Lesbian (@velaskgoodbye) May 21, 2022

Cisgender people: this is horrible representation they should be ashamed-

Every nonbinary person within a 200 mile radius: FUCK YEAH DEATH RANGER LETS GOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/1k2ggY9tHV — Sten 👻 (@stencain) May 21, 2022

MAKE THE DEATH RANGER SAY "i identify as a fucking threat" https://t.co/mF5bxEZFbM — cynthia 🍥 (@strangelesbian) May 21, 2022

“I identify as a fucking threat” is, in fact, the most metal thing I’ve read all day. Thank you nonbinary thirst twitter, y’all are the real ones.

