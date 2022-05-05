The Must-See Movies Hitting Aussie Cinemas in June

Welcome to your list of all the good movies out next month. By good we obviously mean Giz-adjacent, so sci-fi, horror, fantasy, adventure – basically every flick on the June 2022 Australian movie release schedule we can’t wait to see.

We’ve got a running guide on everything hitting cinemas this year, but this will serve as your month ahead planner. You’re welcome.

Even though May is only mid-way through, it’s time to look ahead to June. So far, June 2022 creates a little bit of a dry spot on the Australian movie release schedule, but that’s OK, Lightyear is going to give us a lot to talk about when it lands. So without further ado….

Jurassic World: Dominion – June 9

The third instalment of the Jurassic World franchise (and the sixth Jurassic Park film) will soon be upon us. Even though there aren’t all that many things the franchise has yet to put on the big screen when it comes to pitting modern day humanity against a cavalcade of genetically-engineered dinosaurs that should not exist, director Colin Trevorrow is about to try his damndest to shock audiences with his upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion.

Jurassic World: Dominion looks like an Indiana Jones dinosaur movie. We know quite a bit about this one. As the trailer spells out for us, Jurassic World: Dominion is the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era. Packed full of action and of course dinosaurs. But it honestly feels like it could be a David Attenborough documentary. The graphics are s-t-u-n-n-i-g.

Lightyear – June 16

For those of you not ready to let go of Toy Story just yet, fear not, for the franchise is capitalising on your nostalgia, with its Lightyear spin-off due to hit cinemas in Australia in June. The first footage from Lightyear already gave us quite the Captain Marvel vibes, putting Toy Story’s sci-fi hero into a militaristic, Top Gun-with-spaceships aesthetic. As Disney says, the sci-fi action-adventure movie “presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.”

The trailer we got in February only helped to amplify those feelings further with the addition of one hell of a cute mascot cat. The latest trailer gave us, well, fart jokes, talking pussies and time travel. See for yourself:

Minions: The Rise of Gru – June 23

While Minions were originally introduced in Despicable Me as cute little servants of Gru with little backstory, the Minions movie spin-off expanded on their history and explained their purpose: to find and serve the most evil person in any given era. Now we’ve got Minions: The Rise of Gru and there seems to be a dark side to this ‘kids’ flick.

The Black Phone – June 30

The Black Phone is slated to be the most horrific horror flick to hit cinemas, at least in 2022. The trailer for The Black Phone is intense and honestly if it’s anything to go off, we’re in for days of nightmares. Here’s the official description of The Black Phone, in case you don’t want to watch the trailer: “Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney”.

If the trailer is anything to go off, it’s not one for the faint of heart. Bring on creepy Ethan Hawke.

