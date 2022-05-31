I Guess DeLorean Really Was Making That New Car

Let us introduce you to the DeLorean Alpha5 electric vehicle.

DeLorean Motor Company, the Texas-based not-DeLorean-but-also-not-not-DeLorean company that promised a future for the DMC-12 in a 2022 Super Bowl ad, in April reminded us that it was totally building a new car that’s absolutely real and 100 per cent exists.

But here it is, we guess it does exist.

Unlike its plutonium-powered time machine sibling from the Back to the Future, the Alpha5 is all-electric. It’s obviously inspired by the classic DMC-12 of the 1980s.

Here’s what DMC says:

Designed with purpose. DeLorean has confidence and a compelling presence. We will continue to apply our rebellious DNA to shape our vehicles and constantly push the boundaries of what’s possible. We are writing our legacy in real-time. Instinctively adapting to the future with a heightened curated experience. Rooted in counterculture we confidently embrace the unexpected.

The DeLorean Alpha5 is targeting a 100kWh battery pack that should provide great range (480+ kms), along with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup. DMC reckons the Alpha5 will hit a top speed of 155 MPH and go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.99 seconds or 0 to 88 mph in 4.35 seconds. 1.21 gigawatts? No, but it won’t take you back to 1955, either.

The rise and fall of the DeLorean Motor Company has been well-documented over the years. Our sister site Jalopnik has a great piece on the history of the car everyone has, in one way or another, heard of. But even though the old school DeLorean is a cool car, it was badly built, slow and unreliable. Here’s hoping the Alpha5, with its all-electric proposition to boot, changes the legacy the OG DeLorean actually left behind.

If you’re thinking it’s the Tesla Roadster-esque, you’re not alone.

One more pic:

Here’s another of the interior:

Now, the last one:

We have no idea about pricing, but we do know the DeLorean Alpha5 will be officially unveiled on Thursday, August 18, at the Awards Ramp at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.