Click Frenzy Mayhem Kicks off Next Week So Expect Some Big Tech Deals

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022 is right around the corner, and we’re here to give you the low down on the sales you expect during this massive online shopping event.

With over 1,000 deals available from over 100 brands, which includes exclusive Click Frenzy Mayhem offers, there’s a lot to take in. While we won’t know the full breadth of brands and retailers that will be participating in Click Frenzy Mayhem until the actual day, judging by previous sales, we can expect huge deals across a range of tech, including laptops, TVs and smartphones.

Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest Click Frenzy deals you can score during this massive online event.

When is Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022?

Click Frenzy Mayhem will officially start at 7pm (AEST) Tuesday, May 24 and is set to run for the following 53 hours. That means you have until midnight on Thursday, May 26, to snap up a deal.

If you sign up for a free Click Frenzy membership, you can get access to all of these deals 30 minutes before the sale start. You’ll also gain access to exclusive 99% off deals. These deals usually involve big-ticket items, like iPhones or a Nintendo Switch, and stock is very limited, so unsurprisingly, they disappear as quickly as they appear. If you don’t want to miss out, be sure to sign up before the sale event starts.

Top Click Frenzy Tech Deals 2022

During the last Click Frenzy event back in November 2021, some of the highlight deals included up to 40% off select Dell and Alienware gaming laptops, up to $250 off Dyson vacuums and up to 26% off select LG OLED TVs. Will we see similar deals during the Mayhem sale? Only time will tell.

To save you the trouble of having to dig through every deal that’s currently available, below we’ll be collecting some of the more stand-out offers for computers, tech, headphones, and more right here. So be sure to bookmark this page and head back when the sale event starts.

This article has been updated since its original publication.