All the Best Gaming Deals in Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022

Click Frenzy Mayhem is upon us, which means it’s time to snap up a couple of great bargains. To help you get right to the good stuff, we’ve rounded up the best gaming deals that you need to know about.

Click Frenzy Mayhem doesn’t officially start until 7pm (AEST) Tuesday, May 24, but that hasn’t stopped a few retailers and brands from launching some early bird deals. Be sure to check back here when the sale properly starts, as we’ll be updating this article as new deals become available.

Click Frenzy Mayhem is set to run for 53 hours and will end at midnight on Thursday, May 26, so you have until then to snap up these gaming deals.

The Best Gaming Deals at Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022

Nintendo Switch Click Frenzy Deals

If you’ve finally made your way to the bottom of your bulging To Play pile, or you want to add yet another to your towering stack, there are a fair few Nintendo games on sale.

Most of these Click Frenzy Mayhem deals are for first-party Nintendo titles, like The Legend of Zelda and a multitude of Mario titles, which, if you’ve owned a Switch for a while, you’ll know how rare big discounts are for these games.

Here are the Switch gaming deals you can grab:

You can also grab a discount on a pair of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons and the Pro Controller. So if you’ve been meaning to grab another set or need to replace your current Joy-Cons because they’ve started drifting, you might want to jump on these offers:

You can also save $20 off the Legend Of Zelda Game & Watch, which is now on sale for $59. This retro handheld was released to celebrate the 35th of the Zelda series and comes loaded with the original The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

PC Gaming Click Frenzy Deals

If you’re currently on the hunt for a brand new laptop, HP is currently offering up to 40% off selected products. This sale includes $900 off an OMEN by HP gaming laptop.

A few highlight HP deals include:

