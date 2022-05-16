Black Mirror Will Return for Another Season

After some wait, Black Mirror is coming back with a new season, according to Variety. The three-year gap in between seasons is largely due to creator Charlie Brooker leaving House of Tomorrow, their production company and the group that held the rights to the Black Mirror franchise. As companies were bought and sold over the past few years, the fate of Black Mirror had to be renegotiated over and over. It seems that something has finally been signed in ink, and the series will be returning.

A lot of details are being kept quiet, but there will be more episodes than last season, which aired in 2019 and only had three episodes. Netflix confirmed that Season 6 will continue the trend of extra-long, “cinematic” episodes which was first explored in Season 5. The anthology format will also continue.

In early 2020, Brooker spoke to the Radio Times, and admitted that he didn’t feel optimistic about the return of Black Mirror. “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

It’s not known how much Brooker and his creative partner Annabel Jones will be a part of the series, which is still the work that has become synonymous with his name. The show gained popularity due to pushing the Netflix envelope with Bandersnatch, (which was an interactive story), cultural breakout episodes like San Junipero, and the anthology’s penchant to cast celebrities and well-known actors like Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.