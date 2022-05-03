The Spotlight Is Still Well and Truly on Sunset Lamps, Here’s Where to Find Them

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

In that last hour before sunset or just after sunrise, the world is drenched in a honey-coloured hue known as the “golden hour”. Unfortunately, as gorgeous as it is, this magical block of time is often short-lived. If you want to be able to enjoy this phenomenon any time you please, there’s a humble gadget that can help you do just that — it’s called a sunset lamp.

READ MORE Move Aside Sunset Lamps, This Heng Balance Lamp Is Ready To Shine

What is a sunset lamp?

Sunset projection lamps have been blowing up all over social media, and it’s not hard to see why. Basically, they’re a specialised light that projects a warm, beautiful glow across your room on your ceiling, walls or anywhere else you fancy having it. It can transform any space into a calming oasis where everything is drenched in the soft sun. They’re similar to galaxy projectors, but instead of staring up at the stars, it’ll feel like you’re floating in the sun.

The lamps initially blew up on TikTok, with videos featuring the product having over a million views collectively. Given that we’re heading into winter and the sun is setting far too quickly, they’re becoming a bedroom staple to keep the daylight glow going a little bit longer.

READ MORE Here Are 9 Galaxy Projectors That Will Transport You Straight to Outer Space

Best sunset projection lamps in Australia

Whether you’re looking to create a warm glow or a fiery blaze, there’s a sunset projection lamp out there for every kind of golden hour fanatic. We’ve rounded up our favourites, ranging from surprisingly affordable to undeniably high-end.

Happy basking, friends.

This is the OG sunset lamp you would’ve seen exploding on social media. This lamp is built to last, with a head that can be rotated 180 degrees. This allows you to change the size of the sunset as you cast it onto the wall or ceiling making it even more atmospheric.

Shop it here.

This sunset lamp gives off more of a red colour than a golden glow which is great if you’re looking for an intense colour option. There’s nothing quite like watching a fiery sunset to help you wind down after a long day.

Shop it here.

If you’re looking for something a little different, these lamps come in the form of a little robot man (think WALL-E but chicer). It’s cute enough to take pride of place on your desk or bedside table, ready to be flicked on whenever you need an ambient moment.

Shop it here.

If you’d prefer an option that has a flexible neck so you can crane it any direction, such as redirecting its golden glow onto your roof, this lamp is your best bet. It’s also USB operated, so you can wrap it up and take it with you anywhere in a breeze.

Shop it now.

If you’re short on space, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on any of the fun. This sunset floor light is propped up a mini tripod, so you can pop it in the very corner of your room and still enjoy a warm glow throughout.

Shop it here.

Do you want a galaxy projector and a sunset lamp? Porque no los dos? If you struggle choosing between an orangey hue or a pink and blue ombre, then you can certainly have both and at the same time with this double-headed lamp. Transform one side of your room into a constant golden hour, while the other half imitates the cosmic look of a galaxy projector.

Shop it now.