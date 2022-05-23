Click Frenzy 2022: Suck up a Steal With These Dyson Vacuum Cleaner Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It looks like Dyson’s 2022 Click Frenzy Mayhem sale has kicked off a smidge early but with a stack of exciting new bargains across its beloved vacuum cleaner range, as well as its high-end Corrale hair straighteners selection. Read on to learn more about the best Dyson deals you can find during the Click Frenzy mayhem that will ensue over the next few days.

Everyone knows that Dyson vacuums are hot property, but they tend to sit at a price point that makes you tug at your shirt collar. With deals that could see you save up to $350 off RRP, it’s highly likely we’ll see these Dyson sales cleaned out sooner rather than later.

Click Frenzy Mayhem is set to end at midnight on Thursday 26 May, so get in quick if you don’t want to miss your chance at any of these red hot Dyson deals.

Dyson’s vacuum Click Frenzy Mayhem deals

This time around, the best Dyson vacuum deals you can find in its Click Frenzy sale include $350 off the Dyson V10 Absolute+ (RRP $1,199), $300 off the bestselling Dyson V8 Absolute (RRP $999) and $200 off the popular Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin (RRP $599).

If a $350 price slash isn’t enough for you to finally treat yourself to a Dyson vacuum, then we don’t know what will be.

You can shop all of the Dyson vacuum cleaner deals below:

Keep in mind that select Dyson vacuums also come with a free gift. For instance, if you buy this Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Extra cordless vacuum cleaner, you’ll receive a complimentary battery and extension hose worth $208.

Catch also has a couple of exclusive Click Frenzy deals on offer, such as this Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum that’s now $200 off and this V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum that’s on sale for $599.

Dyson’s Supersonic Corrale hair straightener Click Frenzy Mayhem deals

While Dyson’s bread and butter is surely its vacuum cleaner range, its hair straightener selection is also hot stuff. Unlike other hair straighteners, this is the only one that features flexing plates that will gather more hair, offering easier styling and better heat protection for your silky locks.

With select Dyson Corrale straightener purchases, you’ll receive a complimentary gift. If you decide to grab the purple and black model for $699, you’ll receive a complimentary paddle brush worth $49.

But if you grab the fancy Prussian Blue and Rich Copper Corrale hair straightener, you’ll not only be given a complimentary paddle brush, but a detangling comb and presentation case valued at over $160.

Lastly, for those on you intent on recreating the perfect, salon-style blow out must grab this Supersonic hair dryer for $599. This investment will earn you the choice between two complimentary accessories from a range of Dyson designed brushes and travel bags to the value of $148. Please note this offer only applies to Copper models only.

