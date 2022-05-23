AMD’s Ryzen 7000 CPUs Boast Up to 16 Cores, Will Run ‘Significantly Above’ 5GHz

When AMD’s 5-nanometre Ryzen 7000 desktop chips arrive this fall, they will be competing against Intel with “significantly above” 5GHz speeds, DDR5 memory, and PCIe 5.0 controllers.

Speaking at Computex 2022, AMD CEO Lisa Su revealed today the company’s next generation of processors, based on 5nm Zen 4 architecture. We were only given a sneak peek at Ryzen 7000, so AMD will need to fill in some missing pieces later in the year. What we can tell you is that the new chips will apparently deliver a 15% performance increase in Cinebench’s single-threaded benchmark over the Ryzen 5950X. During its presentation, AMD also showed off a 16 core chip hitting a 5.5GHz clock speed while playing Ghostwire: Tokyo and completing a Blender render in 31% less time than an Intel Core i9-12900K CPU.

AMD Ryzen 7000 (Image: AMD)

With a new generation of chips comes a fresh AM5 motherboard platform to replace the long-running AM4 socket. This means, much like with Intel 12th Gen chips, those who upgrade to Ryzen 7000 will also need a new 1718-pin LGA motherboard. The benefits of AM5 are DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support out of the box, along with integrated RDNA 2 graphics and native support for up to 170W of power (up from 142W). The AM5 socket will support AM4 coolers.

As for graphics, every Ryzen 7000 chip will come with the same amount of integrated graphics, meaning only those who run GPU-intensive tasks, like gaming or 3D simulations, will need to buy a dedicated solution.

AMD Ryzen 7000 (Image: AMD)

AMD revealed three AM5 motherboard tiers: B650, X670, and X6780 Extreme. The B650 is meant for the mainstream market while the X670 is geared toward enthusiasts. Those who need peak power should turn to the X670 Extreme, which adds overclocking to the mix. Note, PCIe Gen 5 graphics are only available on the top two tiers and are optional on X670.

AMD Ryzen 7000 (Image: AMD)

All AM5 motherboards gain 24 lanes of PCIe 5.0 support, and AMD projects up to a 60% boost in NVMe speeds. AMD also says the motherboards will have up to 14 USB 3.x ports, some of which will support up to 20Gbps via USB-C. Four display outputs are also onboard for HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.

AMD didn’t provide a breakdown of its Ryzen 7000 chip lineup, so the specs remain a mystery, except for that one 16-core chip that we know hits 5.5GHz clock speeds. We now know more about the foundation Ryzen 7000 is built on, though, and with AMD promising a fall launch, we can expect news to arrive in the coming months, if not weeks.

Also, if you missed it, AMD earlier this month teased the upcoming Dragon Range Ryzen 7000 chips for gaming laptops. The Zen 4 chips are expected to arrive next year, with LPDDR5 and PCIe 5 support.