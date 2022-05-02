Amazon Labour Organisers Defeated 618 to 380 at Second Staten Island Warehouse

Labour organisers have a tough road ahead of them, as clearly shown by efforts for the second Staten Island Amazon warehouse’s union vote. Results coming in late Monday show Amazon has clinched a clear victory in the fight over labour organising.

The unionization vote was at the LDJ5 sortation centre in Staten Island. With over 1,600 employees eligible to vote, preliminary totals as of around 3 p.m. Monday were 618 against unionizing to 380 for. Numbers were confirmed by Gothamist according to stats from the National Labour Relations Board. A Bloomberg reporter on the scene at the National Labour Relations Board in New York also confirmed the same numbers in a running tally.

Union organisers campaigned on $US30 ($42) an hour pay, job security, longer breaks, and other benefits according to CNBC. In a tweet, the Amazon Labour Union said they would continue organisation efforts.

The count has finished. The election has concluded without the union being recognized at LDJ5—sortation center on Staten Island. The organizing will continue at this facility and beyond. The fight has just begun. #ALU — Amazon Labor Union (@amazonlabor) May 2, 2022

The Amazon Labour Union won a huge victory in April when a separate Staten Island warehouse became the first Amazon centre to unionize in a vote 2,654 yes to 2,131 no. Amazon is already working to appeal that union victory, saying that employees were threatened during the voting process.

“We’re glad that our team at LDJ5 were able to have their voices heard,” Amazon Spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work directly together as we strive to make every day better for our employees.”

Today’s loss is a blow to organising efforts and a display of just how adamant the online retail giant is about unions staying out of its workplaces.

A report filed by the U.S. Department of Labour said that Amazon reportedly spent $US20,000 ($27,764) a week on consultants to pursue anti-union campaigns for the previous Staten Island warehouse vote. Labour filings also show that overall, Amazon spent $US4.3 ($6) million on anti-union consultants in 2021.

Other failed labour organisation votes have been considered null due to Amazon’s alleged union busting activities at some of its warehouses. The content of those cases were not immediately available, though labour organisers have alleged numerous acts of illegal anti-union activities. Activists, alongside some officials like New York Sen. Gustavo Rivera, have called on state Attorney General Tish James to suspend Amazon’s tax credits until it conducts an investigation of anti-union activity.

Amazon did not respond to questions regarding allegations of anti-union activity before the May 2 vote.

Amazon’s labour practices have repeatedly come under fire by activists and officials. Last month, Amazon changed its policy for workers, allowing workers to keep their phones on them during operational hours. The policy was only changed after a tornado caused a devastating warehouse collapse last December that led to the death of six workers. People in the Illinois plant were unable to contact families during the incident.

Still, despite the loss, the unionization bug has caught on among low level workers at major companies including Starbucks and Apple, so the battle over unionization is not likely to be over any time soon.