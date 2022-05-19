Amazon Says It’s Now Producing Clean Energy in Australia

Amazon has announced its Aussie solar farms are now producing clean energy to the grid.

Amazon has two solar farms in regional NSW, one in Gunnedah (around 400kms north of Sydney) and another in Suntop (another 400kms northwest of Sydney). It has a third one planned for Hawkesdale (~260kms west of Melbourne), but that’s not up and running just yet.

The company announced these Aussie solar projects back in 2020. They’re just two (soon to be three) of Amazon’s 310 renewable energy projects spanning 19 countries.

The plan was to offtake 262 megawatts combined in clean energy capacity across three utility-scale renewable projects in Australia. Amazon Solar Farm Australia – Gunnedah and Amazon Solar Farm Australia – Suntop will aim to generate 392,000 MWh of renewable energy each year, equal to the annual electricity consumption of 63,000 Australian homes.

Amazon said that once Amazon Wind Farm Australia – Hawkesdale also becomes operational, it will boost the projects’ combined yearly renewable energy generation to 717,000 MWh or enough for nearly 115,000 Australian homes.

The whole thing forms part of the company’s aim to reach 80 per cent renewable energy by 2024, 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030 and net zero carbon by 2040.

But in a statement this week, Amazon said that target is looking a little more like powering its operations with 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of its original goal.

“We are optimistic about the future, and our hope is that, through a combination of technological leadership, investment and innovation, we can reduce our own impact on the world, provide our customers with the sustainable computing power they need to solve innovative challenges, and inspire other companies to join us on the journey,” Amazon said.