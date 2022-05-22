All of the Geekiest, Coolest Hallmark Ornaments in 2022

For most people, Christmas comes at the end of December. For Hallmark collectors, it comes much earlier than that — on the day Hallmark announces all of its ornaments for the coming year. Hundreds and hundreds of ornaments for every single occasion, aimed at fans of basically anything and everything.
What follows are about 30 of the geekiest, coolest, weirdest sci-fi ornaments that are coming out this year. They run the gamut through every franchise, every medium, it’s all here. So click through and see just a small sampling of our favourite nerdy ornaments Hallmark is releasing in 2022. (Most of these come out either July 9 or October 8, and that’s noted on each slide. Also, click here to see them all.)
Neytiri and Seze from Avatar
Buzz Lightyear and Sox
Mirabel from Encanto
The Tenth Doctor
Goku from Dragon Ball Z
E.T. 40th Anniversary
Caroling Gremlin
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
LEGO Astronaut
Baby Groot
Amazing Fantasy #15
The Muppets’ Animal
Stranger Things’ Dustin
Rick and Morty
SEGA!
Sonic the Hedgehog
“Mirror, Mirror” Spock from Star Trek
And no, Hallmark didn’t just make Spock. Click here to see all of the “Mirror Mirror” characters which actually interact with each other.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Enterprise
Mace Windu from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
Luke Skywalker from The Mandalorian
Also, this whole slideshow could have been Star Wars ornaments but we just decided to include a few. Click here to see them all.
The Razor Crest
Raccoon Mario
The Batman
Neo from The Matrix
Optimus Prime
Link from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
