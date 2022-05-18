A Ton of Star Wars Celebration 2022 Exclusives, Including Apparel, Collectibles, and Much More

If you managed to score tickets to this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, next week, I sincerely hope you also managed to save up some galactic credits. Besides actual Star Wars news, the amount of exclusive merchandise that will be available to you there, and there alone, is simply staggering — so take advantage of this guide to figure out ahead of time what’s worth hunting down.

But let’s be clear: these are not the only exclusive products you’ll be able to buy at SWC. There surely are toys, cups, probably 18 million different Funko Pops, and so much more. But if you’re looking for something from a galaxy far, far away to wear, squeeze, or spend an inordinate amount of time trying to collect, here’s what you’ll need to be on the lookout for.

Star Wars Celebration Key Art Merch

Image: Lucasfilm

There are very few fan conventions that can resist the temptation to put their logo on merchandise, and Star Wars Celebration is absolutely no exception. However, while the logo itself is rather plain, the new art accompanying it is absolutely killer. Clockwise from upper-left: t-shirt, patch, better t-shirt, skateboard, windbreaker, and pin, but if you like it you’ll also be able to get it on pajamas, totes, magnets, and more.

Star Wars Celebration Badge Shirts

Image: Lucasfilm

Depending on which days you’re attending, you’ll receive a different badge featuring a different Star Wars planet. Luckily, everyone has the option to purchase these t-shirts bearing the badge art.

Portrait Shirts

Image: Lucasfilm

Nothing complicated here, just a variety of shirts featuring striking portraits of Star Wars characters. Although it’s probably unnecessary to identify these folks, they are (clockwise from upper-left): Yoda, C-3PO and R2-D2, Chewbacca, Dr. Aphra, Ahsoka Tano, and Darth Vader.

Anakin/Anaheim Shirt

Image: Lucasfilm

Did you know it was Attack of the Clones’ 20th anniversary? Well, Lucasfilm sure remembered, and there’s plenty of merch to celebrate this… most, uh… look, it’s definitely a Star Wars film. All I’m saying is that the “KIN” of Anakin’s name pushing the “HEIM” out of Anaheim feels thematically on-brand for the movie.

Attack of the Clones 20th Aniversary Merch

Image: Lucasfilm

As I mentioned, but most of this is pretty nifty! The Jango Fett windbreaker in the upper-left looks both subtle and amazing, and if you peer closely at the button-down on the top-right the pattern is made up of tiny Clonetrooper helmets. The upper-middle hat is a Jedi Youngling Training beanie, which is very cute until you think about Revenge of the Sith.

Dex’s Diner Gear

Image: Lucasfilm

Why did a random diner owner know so much about poisons than tens of thousands of years of Jedi archives? Two full decades later, I still don’t know. Anyway, here’s some Dex’s Diner merch, including an actual neon sign in Galactic basic.

Visible Confusion T-Shirt

Image: Lucasfilm

I’ll take “Times Obi-Wan Was Extremely Relatable” for 200 galactic credits, Alex.

The Anakin Skywalker “I Don’t Like Sand” Collection

Image: Lucasfilm

Just in time for summer, Anakin Skywalker’s new line of anti-sand merchandise is ready to hit the Star Wars shop at Celebration. Take the multiple-choice quiz on this beach towel (featuring Ani with a truly perfect expression on his face), keep your toes off the coarse Tatooine ground with these romantic sandals, or just have a permanent reminder of sand’s all-around badness with what may be the least zen Zen Garden of all time, given that these Tuskens and their families are about to be brutally slaughtered.

Legacy Shirts

Image: Lucasfilm

Clockwise from upper-left: aMax Rebo and Droopy McCool tour shirt (whither Sy Snootles?), a very clear message to jackasses, a neat abstract Ahsoka shirt, and the Spanish title/logo for Star Wars.

Plushes

Image: Lucasfilm

Ranked by cuteness: Lula, the stuffed tooka doll carried by the otherwise hyper-macho Wrecker from The Bad Batch; the adorably brutal bounty hunter Black Krrsantan from The Book of Boba Fett (and the comics); Ahsoka and her haunting, soul-searing eyes; and the Frog Lady from The Mandalorian, who is quite cute but also an eternally horrific reminder that Grogu ate several of her babies.

X-Wing Pool Float

Image: Lucasfilm

I like the idea, but the execution is off. This looks way too much like a grey landspeeder with X-Wing wings attached to the side.

Jedi Training Association Patch

Image: Lucasfilm

these children were all murdered

Floating Rock Force Training Kit

Image: Lucasfilm

Real talk: If you are going to Star Wars Celebration, do not pay more than $US10 ($14) for this gag gift. Please. Please. Whether rocks come with it or not.

Camtono Cooler Bag

Image: Lucasfilm

OK, well-played again. This portable cooler bag is shaped like a camtono, i.e., an ice cream maker, one of which was infamously carried across the screen of The Empire Strikes Back by a character fleeing Bespin. Since then, camtonos have popped up a couple of times in The Mandalorian — presumably not for making ice cream — but this is a clever idea nonetheless.

Beskar Drink Coasters

Image: Lucasfilm

Are you looking for something subtle? Then why not pick up these oddly shaped coasters meant to represent beskar, that most precious of Mandalorian metals? Between the shape, the imperial logo, and the pattern, I don’t think I’d recognise these as coasters, let alone beskar.

Aunt Beru Coffee Mug

Image: Lucasfilm

Would you like to steep the ashes of an elderly woman in steaming hot water, then drink them to start your morning? If so, does Star Wars Celebration have the mug for you! Look, I’ve poked fun at the Lars family’s charred corpses many times over my pro nerd career, but this seems in poor taste, pun shockingly not intended. (“A unique, smoky aroma”? Sheesh.)

The Mando Mayhem Collection

Image: Lucasfilm

The Mando Mayhem Collection is all about turning various elements of the franchise — mostly Tatooine-based — into sports logos that can be found on a huge variety of merch. Besides the five “teams” you see here, you also can root for (?) the Carkoon Sarlaccs. Oh, and in case you can’t tell, those are indeed the Tosche Station Power Converters.

The Star Wars Alphabet by Karen Hallion Collection

Image: Lucasfilm

Artist Karen Hallion has done remarkable work turning the Star Wars galaxy into a beautiful alphabet artwork. While I’m personally scandalized to see the galaxy’s worst librarian, Jocasta Nu, representing “N” — cough, Nien Numb, cough — it all looks lovely. There’ll also be stickers and a colouring book.

Droid Hunt Coins

Image: Lucasfilm

Like years past, collectors will have to hunt down these 10 droid-themed coins throughout the show — either by doing activities, trading with people, or other stuff — to acquire the entire set.

Mystery Clone Helmet Pins

Image: Lucasfilm

Much like the coins, it’s not exactly known how or where you’ll need to track down each of these Clonetrooper helmet pins at Celebration, but given that we still don’t know what two of them look like, it probably won’t be the easiest thing in the world to accomplish.

Bad Feelings Club T-Shirt

Image: Lucasfilm

No notes.

The Chris Uminga Pin Collection

Image: Lucasfilm

Now, if you thought collecting the coins and Clonetrooper helmet pins was going to be tough, I regret to inform you about the many, many, many character pins that will be available, all drawn by Chris Uminga. Some will be sold in three-packs. Some will only be at exclusive stores. Some will only be available for a single day. Others can only be received by trading a pin with an SWC staff member. A staff member! May the Force be with you if you try to track all of these down, because you’re going to need it.

“Wesell Mania” T-Shirt

Image: Lucasfilm

And finally, the… god help me, I still don’t know if this is brilliant or the most horrible thing I have ever seen. A horrible pun, garish colours, the fact Zam is only featured on two of the six quadrants on her own shirt, the giant “II” as if this total bust of a character that only appeared for a couple of moments in Attack of the Clones has some kind of fervent fandom… it’s all just so wrong it kind of feels right. But also very, very wrong. I just don’t know! Is it the best or the worst?!?! Somebody send help!

If you want to see even more Star Wars Celebration Anaheim merchandise, head over to the official site here. Just know, there’s still (somehow) more to come!

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.