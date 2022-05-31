A New Stranger Things Trailer Teases Season 4’s Epic Conclusion

I know a grand total of three people care about Dragon Ball in this day and age, but we’ve got a new trailer and it looks wonderfully bonkers. Alas, the voyage of Avenue 5 seems to be coming to an end. Riverdale continues to Riverdale the hell out of itself. Now look alive, Gold Leader, spoilers on your tail!

Fast X

Daniela Melchior revealed her new Fast X look on Instagram.

Thor: Love & Thunder

Thor: Love & Thunder now has an official theatre standee courtesy of Drissi Advertising.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Toei Animation has also released a short teaser for its new Dragon Ball movie releasing next month in Japan.

The Power

Following the year-and-a-half production shutdown, Deadline reports Leslie Mann and Tim Robbins have exited Amazon’s adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s The Power.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Variety also has word Alexis Bledel will not return for the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Mandalorian

However, THR confirms Bryce Dallas Howard will return to direct an episode of The Mandalorian’s third season.

The Flash

Yet another speedster crawls from the woodwork in the synopsis for “The Man in the Yellow Tie,” the June 15 episode of The Flash.

With a new speedster in town, The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets much more than he bargained for, meanwhile Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) powers experience a growth spurt allowing her to aid Team Flash on an entirely different level. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen (#818).

Avenue 5

The second season of Armando Iannucci’s space workplace comedy, Avenue Five, has not yet been scheduled for release on HBO Max, despite having finished filming. Deadline reports that this season might be the last from the Veep creator.

Kung Fu

Nicky defeats Russell Tan “once and for all” in the synopsis for Kung Fu’s second season finale, “The Source.”

BLOODLINES — Nicky (Olivia Liang) teams up with an unexpected ally and sets out on a dangerous mission to take down Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) once and for all. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens (#213). Original airdate 6/15/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Roswell, New Mexico

A figure from Liz’s past returns with a gift in the synopsis for “Fly,” the June 13 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT – A visitor connected to Liz’s (Jeanine Mason) past comes bearing gifts. Anatsa (guest star Sibongile Mlambo) digs in on a story about the bank heists, angering Max (Nathan Dean) and putting Kyle (Michael Trevino) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) in a difficult position. The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Amber Midthunder. Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Christopher Hollier (#402). Original Airdate 6/13/2022.

Riverdale

The Archies perform American Psycho: The Musical in the synopsis for the June 12 episode of Riverdale, “American Psychos.”

THE CAST PERFORM MUSICAL NUMBERS FROM AMERICAN PSYCHO THE MUSICAL — In order to catch the Trash Bag Killer once and for all, Betty (Lili Reinhart) devises a plan to hold a serial killer convention in Riverdale. Elsewhere, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) receives some news about Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) that sends her spiraling, while Archie (KJ Apa) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) try to loosen the grip Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) has over his workers. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams & Greg Murray (#617). Original airdate 6/12/2022.

Tom Swift

Tom Swift holds security for a tech event in the synopsis for “And Nine Inches of Danger” airing June 14.

COMPLICATIONS – While hosting the tech event of the year at Swift Enterprises, Tom (Tian Richards) embarks on a daring gambit to stop a security breach – and to do so, he’ll have to get extremely close to the mysterious Rowan (Albert Mwangi), whose undeniable chemistry with Tom complicates the question of whether Rowan is a shadowy adversary or a guardian angel. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray), Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) and Lorraine (April Parker Jones) look to Tom to shore up the corporation’s standing with powerful investors, and Lino (guest star Donovin Miller) struggles to understand his inexplicably heightened physical abilities. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Brad Marques & Pola Goke-Pariola (#103). Original airdate 6/14/2022.

Stranger Things

Netflix has released a teaser for the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season premiering July 1.

The Time Traveller’s Wife

Elsewhere, the trailer for this week’s episode of The Time Traveller’s Wife promises another Steven Moffat staple: comedic male nudity!

Baymax!

Finally, Baymax returns for a new animated series June 29 on Disney+.

