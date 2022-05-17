A New League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Movie Could Be Heading to Hulu

Since the 2003 League of Extraordinary Gentlemen film didn’t prove fruitful for a franchise, Twentieth Century Studios is opting to go the streaming route with Hulu. There have been attempts at television shows before, notably one in 2013 that didn’t make it past a pilot, and even another film, but the property has seen its fair share of development hell. One might wonder if comic book creator Alan Moore and his distaste for Hollywood mining his works might have anything to do with that.

Here goes another attempt, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter, that may actually happen. This time it’s a feature at Hulu from writer Justin Haythe (Red Sparrow), who’ll be the latest to attempt to adapt the acclaimed comic (again) from writer Moore and artist Kevin O’Neill. Don Murphy, who produced the 2003 movie — starring the late Sean Connery in his final film before retirement — returns to produce this new take.

In 2003, the literary superhero team-up film also featured Stuart Townsend as Dorian Grey, Shane West as Tom Sawyer (a character not in the comic who was added into the movie), and Peta Wilson as Mina Harker. In 2015, producer John Davis was interested in making a female-centric version of the League with the Mina Harker character leading a different crew and a whole new cast, which obviously never got off the ground. According to THR, “sources say that Haythe and company are returning to the core comic books for their take.” We’ll bring you more news on this latest League of Extraordinary Gentlemen reboot attempt as and when we learn it.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.