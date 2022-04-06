You Don’t Even Have to Sit Up Under Your Own Power With This Motorised Gaming Bed

As much as you might want to spend every hour of the day gaming, at some point your body will succumb to sleep. You can either doze off in a gaming chair and suffer the sore consequences the next day, physically walk to a bed like a sucker, or upgrade your sweet setup with a motorised bed that automatically raises and readies you to jump back into a deathmatch.

As furniture makers go, Japan’s Bauhutte is certainly not a brand name as widely recognised as Herman Miller or even IKEA, but gamers who’ve ever spent any amount of time online searching for gaming accessories have certainly stumbled across the company’s creations. It’s focused on designing and building furniture solutions tailor-made for those who spend most of the day glued to a computer, and while we’ve even gone hands on with the company’s pop-up tent that promises complete privacy while at work, Bauhutte is best known for its over the top gaming setups.

If you’ve got a few extra thousand dollars lying around not already earmarked for a graphics card upgrade or larger screen, you can assemble an entire Bauhutte eco-system that puts everything from mini-fridges to storage units to even a comfy bed in close proximity to your gaming rig. The fact that Bauhutte hasn’t introduced a gaming-focused portable toilet already is, quite frankly, surprising, but the company is still innovating.

The Bauhutte Electric Gaming Bed looks like a lightweight version of those Tempur-Pedic adjustable beds advertised for seniors. Except the EGB is marketed toward gamers at the pique of their gaming careers who need to transition from playing to sleeping and back again with as minimal effort and interruption as possible. Two powered mechanisms elevate a gamer’s torso through a backrest that can be raised up to a 60-degree angle, and a leg support that can raise up to 35-degrees.

If you were to throw decades of ergonomic seating research out the window, what you’d probably be left with is the Bauhutte Electric Gaming Bed that definitely looks comfy, but will undoubtedly set you up for a future where a weird move in the shower can completely throw your back out of whack. If you’re willing to take that risk, the EGB is available now for about $US480 ($666) (59,800 yen) on its own, or bundled with Bauhutte’s gaming mattress for $US670+ ($930)+ (83,398 yen).