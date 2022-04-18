You Can Now Go See Fantastic Beasts With Dogecoin at AMC Theatres in America

Dogecoiners unite! Movie theatre chain AMC has welcomed some more cryptocurrencies as payment options for online and mobile purchases. In a tweet on April 15, AMC CEO Adam Aron announced that moviegoers can now pay for movie tickets and concessions using Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Exactly as promised, the AMC mobile app for AMC’s U.S. theatres now accepts online payments using Doge Coin, Shiba Inu, and other crypto currencies — thanks to Bitpay. Also Apple Pay, Google Pay and Paypal. To do so, you first will need to update to the latest version of our app. pic.twitter.com/MMy7SIxYbl — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) April 15, 2022

Users can only access these cryptocurrencies through the AMC mobile app or website. I downloaded the AMC app to check it out, and decided to purchase tickets to a 10 a.m. showing of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore at a theatre in Manhattan with a large popcorn and large drink (I skipped breakfast). There, I could check out using BitPay — where the $US41.44 (around $58) total was equivalent to 303.87 DOGE or 1,685,237.9015860106 SHIB.

This move comes after AMC began accepting cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum last fall. In October 2021, Aron confirmed that AMC would be including Dogecoin to its lineup of accepted payment methods online, and in the same tweet he further teased the potential of adding Shiba Inu as a payment method with a Twitter poll — of which 81.4 per cent voted to include Shiba Inu. Now users can finally relish in using the memeworthy crypto to go see some overpriced movies.

AMC joins the ranks of other major companies like Starbucks and Whole Foods, who have also been flirting with adding cryptocurrency as a payment option in their stores and on their mobile apps. But the crypto bubble may be on the verge of popping as some companies realise the potential downsides of including the digital currency in their sales and donation campaigns. Last week, Wikipedia editors banded together to refuse the acceptance of crypto as a donation method for the nonprofit mainly citing environmental concerns. Tesla stopped accepting Bitcoin as well last year for similar reasons after less than 50 days of using it.