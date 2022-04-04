Walking Dead Spinoff Tales Recruits a Familiar, Sinister Face

Rachel Zegler is joining Apple TV+’s new animated fantasy. Legends of Tomorrow co-showrunner Keto Shimizu talks about Zari’s new path on the series. Plus, Halo teases the arrival of Cortana, and Syfy casts up its new sci-fi series The Ark. To me, my spoilers!

Spellbound

Rachel Zegler will star as Princess Elian in Skydance Animation’s new film for Apple, Spellbound. The character is described as a “tenacious princess” who “must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters and threatens to cover [the Kingdom of] Lumbria in darkness forever.” [Deadline]

Jurassic World: Dominion

DeWanda Wise shared a few photos of herself with Sam Neill on the set of Jurassic World: Dominion.

Father of Flies

A single father’s new girlfriend “who sports a disturbing plastic massaging mask” brings a supernatural force into their isolated, mountain home in the trailer for Father of Flies, opening in (very) select theatres April 12.

The Ark

Spoiler TV has word Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams have joined the cast of The Ark, Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glaser’s new series at Syfy. Burke has been cast as Lt. Sharon Garnet, “a low-ranking officer” described as “not one to embrace the spotlight” until “she finds herself rising to the occasion when tragedy strikes Ark One.” Fleeshman will play Lt. James Brice, who “oversees Ark One’s navigation systems” opposite Ritchie as Lt. Spencer Lane, “another low-ranking officer” who “believes only the strongest will survive and is resentful when his leadership skills are questioned.” Read will play Alicia Nevins, “a brilliant young woman on the Waste Management team who is being wildly under-utilised” while Adams rounds out the cast as Angus Medford, “an insecure young man, except when it comes to his specialty: horticulture and farming.”

Tales of the Walking Dead

According to Deadline, Samantha Morton will reprise her role as Alpha in an episode of Tales of the Walking Dead co-starring Lauren Glazier and Matt Medrano.

The Mandalorian

In an Instagram story captured by Star Wars News Net, actress Misty Rosas confirmed she’ll return as either “The Frog Lady” or debut as a brand new character in The Mandalorian’s third season.

Legends of Tomorrow

In conversation with TV Line, Keto Shimizu confirmed Zari will no longer have superpowers if Legends of Tomorrow is renewed for an eighth season.

We don’t want her to have superpowers anymore. It feels like Zari is a different kind of superhero and someone who’s going to have to discover a different kind of power that she’s already started tapping into. Her incredible kindness and empathy, and her willingness to go above and beyond to help somebody in need, really is her superpower and we want to show all the ways to celebrate that as her story continues. She’s not someone who needs to blow down doors or to send hurricanes after people — that didn’t feel right for her anymore — which is why she so willingly parts with it at the end of this season.

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “Hallo Spaceboy,” the series premiere of The Man Who Fell to Earth.

An alien (Chiwetel Ejiofor) crashes deep into the oil fields of New Mexico with a mission: he has eight hours to find the one woman on earth (Naomie Harris) who can save his species. Together they discover that in order to save his world, they must first save ours. Series premiere.

Ms. Marvel

Kamala Khan embraces her powers in a new TV spot for Ms. Marvel — essentially a condensed version of the previously released trailer.

Ghosts

The ghosts throw their own prom in the trailer for “Attic Girl,” airing in two weeks.

Riverdale

Jughead wants blood in the trailer for next week’s episode of Riverdale, “The Serpent Queen’s Gambit.”

Outlander

Claire finds a body in the trailer for “The World Turned Upside Down,” this week’s episode of Outlander.

Halo

Finally, Cortana debuts in the trailer for this week’s episode of Halo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1wKjLREd4kBanner art by Jim Cook