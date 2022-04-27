This Gadget Is for Anyone Who’s Ever Wanted to Charge Their iPhone With a VGA Cable

Every now and then a gadget comes across our inboxes that makes us go “awesome”. Today, that’s an iPhone charger that looks a VGA cable.

Unfortunately, it isn’t a real VGA cable that has been Frankensteined to charge your iPhone. Which is obviously what I first thought. Rather it’s a VGA shell.

This black magic-looking device is sold as an ‘Elecom Cable Bite Cable Mania Series – VGA Head for Lightning Cable’ on a site called Shop Brando.

It’s described as a “cute accessory that protects your cable while you charge our Smartphone”.

The listing continues: “It is not only pretty but also an excellent item that prevents disconnection by covering a part of the Lightning cable that is easily broken”.

It’s essentially a gutted out VGA cable that allows you to slide in your Lightning cable. It looks like it sits flush against your phone to fool everyone around you. It fooled me, but I’m obsessed with it.

The VGA cable for iPhone is made out of ATBC-PVC, measures 36 mm x 18 mm x 18 mm and weighs 6 grams.

READ MORE What We Know About the iPhone 14 So Far

Thanks to Twitter user Elissa (@expectproblems) for posting the gadget that a handful of her followers shared with me. Feel free to send me the weird and wonderful gadgets you come across via @ashabeeeee, this stuff makes us happy.