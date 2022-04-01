Updates From Sonic 2, Star Trek, and More

The beginning of the end for The Walking Dead (well, at least in one form) is here. Scream 6 gets a new release date shuffle. Plus, Rachel Zegler teases her mysterious Shazam! character, and a peculiar new look at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness art. Spoilers now!

Scream 6



Scream 6 is now slated for a March 31, 2023 theatrical release date according to Bloody-Disgusting.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

According to voice actress Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Tails is “just getting to know” Sonic when we meet him in the new movie.

It’s just different scenarios, different situations. We’re meeting him at a different stage of his relationship with Sonic, we’re just getting to know him. It’s more like a prequel, if you will, to what I’ve worked on before. Because all of those relationships were already established in things I worked on previously. He does gain some confidence throughout the film – not that he didn’t have confidence before. He’s tried and true. He’s Tails. He’s smart, he’s loyal, he’s your best friend. He’ll do anything for you.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Rachel Zegler teased her mysterious Shazam! character with this cryptic image on Twitter.

rachel zegler shazam 2 character revealed!!!!!!!!! [real] pic.twitter.com/LxNiYTT0Zr — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 31, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The oil company Shell Indonesia has released their own Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster, for some reason.

The Shape of the Woods

A dryad sets her sights on a pair of meddling kids in the trailer for The Shape of the Woods, a new horror film from Argentina.

The Walking Dead

Filming has wrapped on the final season of The Walking Dead, according to Angela Kang on Instagram.

Last day of filming on #TheWalkingDead. Thanks to everyone who’s sent well wishes to those of us who work on the show today. It’s been an amazing ride ❤️✌️ (+ Love you, @laurencohan)

Riverdale

Betty and Jughead attempt to turn Archie into “a modern-day folk hero” by having him perform a “series of impossible feats” in the synopsis for “Folk Heroes” — the April 17 episode of Riverdale.

THE WORLD’S TOUGHEST MAN — To get the town of Riverdale out from under Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) grip, Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) devise a plan to turn Archie into a modern-day folk hero by performing a series of impossible feats. Meanwhile, Percival takes aim at Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), pitting them and their businesses against one another. Finally, after falling ill, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a surprising discovery about herself. Mädchen Amick, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Devon Turner (#610). Original airdate 4/17/2022.

Pacific Rim: The Black

The final season of Pacific Rim: The Black airs April 17 on Netflix.

Kaiju. Jaegers. Epic battles. PACIFIC RIM: THE BLACK returns for its action-packed conclusion Tuesday, April 19, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/naFoNpCALG — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 31, 2022

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Nurse Chapel slaps Spock and alters genomes in the latest promo for Stange New Worlds.

Star Trek: Picard

Finally, Picard attends a black tie event with the Supervisor in a clip from next week’s episode.

