UE’s Megaboom 3 Is $100 Off, Good Luck Finding a Better Speaker Deal Right Now

If you’ve been on the hunt for a Bluetooth speaker, there’s a pretty high chance that you’ve come across the Ultimate Ears range. These portable tubes usually pop up on recommendation lists for Bluetooth speakers (ours included), and for good reason. The odds are good that you know someone who owns one of UE’s speakers.

If you’ve been hanging out for a sweet deal on a UE speaker, or just want a sturdy Bluetooth speaker, you can snag a pretty solid deal on UE’s Megaboom 3 at the moment. While it usually sells for $299, the Megaboom 3 is currently on sale for $199. That’s a solid third of its price tag, which will let you pocket $100 in savings. This deal is available for the Ultraviolet Purple and Sunset Red Megaboom colourways.

What’s good about the UE Megaboom 3?

In Gizmodo’s review of the UE Megaboom 3, we were big fans of its subtle but brilliant design, along with its overall sound. We were especially excited by its improved bass, which offers less distortion than the previous Megaboom model, so you won’t have to worry about a loss of quality the more you crank up the volume.

The Megaboom 3 is designed to produce immersive 360-degree sound, making it a great option if you want something you can set up in your living room or in the middle of a party. It also has a massive 20-hour battery, so you won’t have to worry about it dying mid-party either.

The Megaboom has an incredibly simple interface, so you can get right to blasting your favourite tunes – there’s a power button, Bluetooth pairing button, the big plus sign makes the volume go up and the big minus makes it go down.

It’s also IP67 waterproof, which means you can keep it fully submerged in water for up to 30-minutes. It also floats, making it a great addition to a lazy poolside arvo (although you might have to wait a few months for the weather to warm up).

The Megaboom 3 also has a bungee hanger, so you can string it up underneath your patio when at home or the inside of your tent awning while out camping.

You can grab the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 (Ultraviolet Purple) on sale here and the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 (Sunset Red) on sale here.