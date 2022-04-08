Ongoing Class Action Around Faulty DPFs Could Reportedly Cost Toyota $2 Billion

Toyota may have to front up $2 billion in damages as the result of a class action over faulty DPFs, reports have indicated.

The class action surrounds Toyota DPFs – Diesel Particulate Filters – fitted to specific models. As the ABC explains, the class action covers more than 264,000 Hilux, Fortuner and Prado vehicles sold on the new car market between October 2015 and April 2020.

In a ruling made Thursday, the Federal Court found Toyota customers essentially purchased vehicles with defects, and, as a result, the vehicles were worth less at the time of purchase than the price they were valued at. The estimated cost of damages for customers who bought an affected car is calculated to be $7,474.59. Considering that 264,170 vehicles were supplied in Australia with a defective diesel particulate system, this could add up to a sizeable bill of almost $2 billion.

“The conduct in marketing the vehicles as being of acceptable quality was misleading,” the judgment from Justice Michael Lee reads.

“The individual claim of DCS [Direct Claim Services, led by first applicant Keneth John Williams] should succeed. So should the representative claims made on behalf of group members with regard to common issues.”

A DPF is a filter that treats diesel fumes once they’ve been created and before they leave the car. In basic terms, a DPF captures and stores exhaust soot, keeping the air cleaner. In the judgment, the court found that the DPF systems in relevant Toyota vehicles were faulty, “because it was not designed to function effectively during all reasonably expected conditions of normal operation and use of the vehicle.”

A spokesperson from Toyota Australia told our sister site 9News the company was in the process of reviewing the court’s judgment.

“At every step, we believe that we have implemented customer-focused and technically grounded remedies to resolve customers’ concerns,” they were reported as saying. “Toyota will carefully consider the initial trial judgment before making any further comment.”

Toyota has created this page for vehicle owners and the plaintiffs have created this document of relevant vehicles.

Proceedings are set to continue in late April.