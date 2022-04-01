Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

Amazon’s budget Fire TV stick has just become even more affordable. Now 60% off, you can grab the Fire TV Stick Lite for just $23.60.

With the Fire Stick Lite, you’ll be able to enjoy full HD streaming from your favourite providers including Netflix, Disney+, 9Now and YouTube. You can even use the sound of your voice to which between streaming platforms, as well as search for any TV show you’re hoping to watch.

Shop it here for $23.60 (down from $59).

SteelSeries is among the top gaming accessory brands on the market and is well known for combining affordability with sleek design. You can currently score up to 40% off a range of its best keyboards, mouses, headphones and more.

We’ve rounded up the best discounts below:

You can explore all SteelSeries accessory deals here.

Want to turn your living room into a home cinema? Score some solid savings on a portable projector and Fire TV stick bundle if you join Amazon Prime for a free one month trial.

Here are the best deals we’ve spotted:

You can check out Prime savings on a range of projector and TV stick bundles from here.

Save on select Renpho massagers

After a long, long week, sometimes all we want is to settle into an armchair and let our aching bodies rest. Pair that with an eye massager or foot massager and you’ve found the secret to de-stressing like a pro. But first you’ll need to take advantage of a few Renpho massager deals to make your relaxation dreams a reality.

Here are the best massager deals we’ve found:

As we tread deeper into cosy season, there’s never a better time to pick up a mini projector for your home. Take advantage of a cold night or rainy day and throw a movie night for your friends and family. If you don’t own a TV or you’re in limited supply, a mini projector is the best way to ensure you don’t miss out on any of your favourite shows without dropping too much cash upfront.

This bestselling mini projector by Elephas connect it to your smartphone via a single cable to offer a full HD 1080 resolution, a built-in Hi-Fi stereo speaker and a screen size of up to 200-inches. It’s super simple to set up, all you have to do is turn on your projector, connect it your Wi-Fi then pair your phone to the same Wi-Fi network and voila — instant home cinema. If you want to keep your phone on hand, you can also connect to it via a HDMI cable too.

Shop it here for $133.79, down from $229.99.

Save on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, you’ll be pleased to hear that you can save on last year’s Samsung model, the S21 Ultra over at Amazon Australia.

The standard 128GB model usually sells for a RRP of $1,849 and is now 20% off, bringing it down to $1,449. Meanwhile, the 512GB model usually sells for $2,149 at full price but has now been knocked down to $1,777.

If you’re someone who takes a lot of photos or videos on your phone, or maybe you have a large catalogue of mobile games, then it’s best you go for the 512GB model.

Both models are compatible with the S Pen stylus, use AI to nail the perfect shot every time and sports a seriously fast 5G connection.

In the past, you might have wondered what is the difference between a flat screen monitor and a curved one? For starters, a curved monitor offers a more immersive experience when gaming or streaming YouTube videos. Because the length of the screen caters to your peripheral vision, you’re less likely to get distracted by external factors, like a bird at your window or a colleague shuffling at their desk beside you.

The next valuable feature that a curved monitor possesses is how it eliminates distortion. Usually when a flat screen monitor enlarges an image, it will try its best to stretch it in a straight line, whereas a curved monitor won’t, thanks to its unique LCD panel display. Overall, this is better for your eye comfort and can reduce straining.

If you’re interested in giving one a go, you can find a great deal on this Dell 32-inch curved monitor over at eBay Australia. While this one usually sells for a RRP of $598.99, you can grab one now for $298.75.

Shop it here.

We’re not sure about you, but cable management has always been quite the battlefield for us. With so many devices these days and so little power points, it’s easier to grab an all-in-one charging station so you can keep them all in one place.

Instead of switching cords in and out of your wall adapter, take this AUTENS USB charging station. This charging station can replenish up to eight devices at the same time, so you no longer need to choose a device to prioritise if you’re in desperate need of a juice up. It even features an LCD digital display, which can show you each device’s charging status while you wait.

You can grab one here for $46.50 with coupon (down from $75.99).

Get one free year of Disney+ with a Telstra NBN plan

If you sign up for any of the below Telstra NBN plans, you’ll be able to enjoy one free year of Disney+ (valued at $119.99). The telco will even throw in three months of a standard Binge subscription, and you won’t have to pay a $99 service connection fee either.

Check out Telstra’s NBN plans below:

Whether you’re a creator who makes a vlog of your daily life, or a gamer who’s just upgraded to the latest console and wants to transfer your old games to your new one, a Solid State Drive (also known as an SSD) is the best way to get it done both quickly and efficiently.

This SSD by Samsung boasts a memory-size of 2TB and can facilitate read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000MBs respectively. For us, a big bonus is in its security options, which allows you to protect your files with either your fingerprint or a password. In the event of misplacement or theft, you’ll know that your personal videos or files will be safe and sound.

You can grab one here for $379.43 (down from $549).