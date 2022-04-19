Jane Foster Proves She was Always Worthy in the Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer

The fourth Thor movie is almost upon us, dubbed Thor: Love and Thunder, with Taika Waititi at the helm and the return of some of our favourite characters.

Early in the morning, a trailer for the movie dropped, revealing quite a bit about the movie. Before the film releases later this year, let’s get you up to speed.

Thor: Love and Thunder trailers

Here’s the first trailer for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. Here’s all the interesting bits that we noticed from the trailer, if you’re an eagle-eyed Marvel lover.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth movie in the Thor series of Marvel movies and will feature the return of Thor (as you can probably tell from the name). We also got this sick poster.

What we know about Thor: Love and Thunder’s plot

From the trailer above, it would seem that this movie is a bit of a journey of self-discovery for Hemsworth’s Thor. He’s seen getting back into shape and travelling with the Guardians of the Galaxy (who are getting a third movie as well sooner or later) and says that his superhero-ing days are over.

In the trailer, we got our first look at Russell Crowe’s Zeus, a suit-wearing Valkyrie (played by Tessa Thompson) and the new Thor, AKA Jane Foster, who is played by Natalie Portman.

The female Mighty Thor (who first appeared in the Mighty Thor comics) will be appearing, as per director Taika Waititi himself. This could be how we see the creation of a new superhero for the MCU, but could also be a way for Hemsworth to exit the role. The film will be over the top, too, according to Waititi. Considering his filmography, this checks out.

In 2020, Portman confirmed that her character will be going through cancer treatment while also being a hero on the side. In the comics, Jane Foster became Thor once the original Thor became unworthy to pick up the Mjolnir hammer. It looks like the film will show a similar thing, with that teaser shot of the end featuring Jane Foster as Thor with a reconstructed Mjolnir.

Thor’s new look

It seems that Thor could be getting a new look in the upcoming movie, in line with some official merchandise. As spotted by Twitter user @common_writer, a new ornament sees the God of Thunder wearing all-new armour, gold and black with some blue trimming. He appears to have his long hair back and is wielding Storm Breaker, his new weapon from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Hallmark ornaments out here leaking the new look for Thor #ThorLoveAndThunder #MCU pic.twitter.com/GidJb323Sw — Common Writer (@common_writer) March 25, 2022

This aligns with other toy leaks, where the Lego “Goat Boat” features Thor wearing a very similarly trimmed armour, along with Jane Foster (“Mighty Thor”) wearing her own Asgardian armour. Mjolnir (the hammer, now wielded by Mighty Thor) is back, after being destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok. The Goat Boat appeared in the teaser trailer.

Where does Thor: Love and Thunder fit into the MCU

While we don’t really know where Thor: Love and Thunder will appear on the timeline exactly just yet, we know that it’ll be set after Avengers: Endgame. We don’t know if it’ll go into multiverse stuff as much as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki, WandaVision or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but considering we’ve been getting served so much multiverse stuff, it’ll be nice to have a break. That being said, it could be a way for some characters to be shoehorned into the plot, such as Crowe’s Zeus or Mighty Thor.

Who is starring in Thor: Love and Thunder?

We’ve already touched on this, but here’s a summary. Of course, Chris Hemsworth will appear as Thor again, along with Natalie Portman as Jane Foster (and Mighty Thor) and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Christian Bale will be playing the villain known as Gorr the God Butcher. Tom Hiddleston, or Loki, hasn’t been confirmed.

The Guardians of the Galaxy will be appearing too. This includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot. Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Racoon and Zoey Saldana’s Gamora are noticeably absent.

Additionally, Taika Waititi will be reprising his role as Korg, Jaimie Alexander will return as Sif, Sean Gunn will play Kraglin, Akosia Sabet will play The Goddess Bastet and Russell Crowe will play Zeus.

Finally, Matt Damon will play Actor Loki, Sam Neill will play Actor Odin, Luke Hemsworth will play Actor Thor and Melissa McCarthy will play Actor Hela. We suspect that these four will recreate what happened in Thor: Ragnarok at some point.

Thor: Love and Thunder release date

Thor: Love and Thunder will release on July 8, 2022, unless it is delayed again (it was originally slated for a November 5, 2021 release).

