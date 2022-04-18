Thor: Love and Thunder Meets Love and Merchandise

While the first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder might not have pleased everybody, there was definitely one thing that might be worth getting excited about — or should I say one person who’s going to get mighty? I should, because Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster returns, Mjolnir in hand, as the Mighty Thor both in the movie and this treasure-trove of brand-new action figures and collectibles featuring the other Thor, the villain Gorr, and more. It’s quite a score!

Marvel Legends Mighty Thor

Image: Marvel

So mighty she must be referred to not as Thor but as the Mighty Thor — so as not to confuse her with any other, less-mighty Thors who might be cluttering up the place — Jane Foster’s turn as the Goddess of Thunder looked perfect in the teaser, and looks perfect here. And look how big Mjolnir looks in her tiny hand!

Marvel Legends Mighty Thor, Unmasked

Image: Marvel

Ms. Mighty will come with an alternate, unmasked head so you can see her in all her Jane Foster-y glory as well. Now the question is, how did Jane get her tiny hands on the hammer? Captain America returned it to 2013 at the end of Endgame, meaning it should have been crushed again by Hela in Thor: Ragnarok. Hmm…

Marvel Legends Thor

Image: Marvel

The less exciting thunder god is clearly trying to make up for being upstaged in his own movie by wearing this funky, neon blue-highlighted armour and golden mega-helmet. I’m not sure why he’s wielding Stormbreaker by the very tip but I’m sure he has his reasons.

Marvel Legends Gorr

Image: Marvel

Here, an Engineer from Prometheus gets ready to — no, wait! Why, that’s Gorr, Love and Thunder’s villain, played by Christian Bale. The character is also known in the comics as the God Butcher, probably because he loves Butchering Gods with his trusty Necrosword. What he doesn’t love is dressing interestingly, apparently.

Marvel Legends King Valkyrie

Image: Marvel

Hail to the King! Valkyrie’s gotten herself some new (but more tastefully restrained) duds, too, and she’s still wielding her preferred weapon, the sword Dragonfang.

Marvel Legends Ravager Thor

Image: Marvel

Apparently while travelling with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor decided to raid Star-Lord’s closet for a very tight-fitting leather jacket. There are two very interesting things about this figure. First, is that he’s called Ravager Thor, as if he were a member of the Ravagers that raised Quill. Has Thor become an honorary member, or has he just copped their style? Second, this outfit looks perilously close to the one worn by the backup Thor of the ‘90s, aka Thunderstrike. Is this a mere Easter egg for fans or does director Taiki Waititi have something wackier in mind?

Marvel Legends Star-Lord

Image: Marvel

I have very little to say about Star-Lord.

Marvel Legends Groot

Image: Marvel

Groot looks a little older, wiser, and taller than when we last saw him in Avengers: Endgame. Besides the gun, he’ll come with two alternate hands where his fingers are extending like branches.

Marvel Legends Korg Build-a-Figure

Image: Marvel/Hasbro

If you want a figure of Thor’s bestie and everyone’s favourite New Asgard ex-pat, you’ll need to purchase all six Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Legends figures to do so. I, on the other hand, am going to make do with Korg’s severed left leg lying loose at the bottom of my toybox.

Mighty Thor Mjolnir Premium Electronic Hammer

Image: Marvel

While there will of course be toy Mjolnirs and Stormbreakers for young hero wannabes, the discerning Thor enthusiast might keep their eyes out for this Premium Electronic Hammer, which not only has sounds but glows from within, allowing the blue electricity inside it to highlight how it’s been reforged. But by who?

Funko Pop Deluxe: The Goat Boat

Image: Marvel

In Norse mythology, the god Thor’s chariot was puled by goats by the name of Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder. They’ve actually been part of Thor’s comics mythology as well, appearing as early as the ‘70s, but didn’t really come back into play until Thor lost his hammer to Jane and needed a new way to get around. Here, though, they’re pulling Asgardian Tour ride fan boats, and they’re adorable.

Funko Pop Thor and Mighty Thor 2-Pack

Image: Marvel

As usual, Funko Pops abound. But maybe it’ll be a little more convenient for you to pick up Thor and Mighty Thor simultaneously at Target in this exclusive two-pack.

Funko Pop King Valkyrie

Image: Marvel

I’m loving the blue in her hair! It’s a shame it didn’t make it to the Marvel Legends figure.

Funko Pop Gorr

Image: Marvel

Now this Gorr looks like a guy who is ready to Butcher some Gods! He’s got some hate and passion in his eyes, like Butchering Gods is his passion instead of just his day job. Note all the shadows being created by the Necrosword’s arc.

Funko Pop Korg

Image: Marvel

No need for building, just for cuddling.

Funko Pop Miek

Image: Marvel

With the exception of the Mighty Thor, of course, Miek is easily second-place in Love and Thunder’s best-dressed list. They’re wearing a wonderfully classy grey tweed suit jacket and skirt, which perfectly complements their blade-loaded robotic exoskeleton.

Funko Pop Mighty Thor (Glow-in-the-Dark)

Image: Marvel

This Mighty Thor with glowy base and hammer is pretty cool, but you can only get it from Funko’s PopinaBox site.

Lego Goat Boat

Image: Marvel/Lego

The Goat Boat returns, although it looks like it’s in a bit better shape as compared to the Funko version. On the other hand, the Lego goat eyes are freaking me out, so maybe I’ll stick with Funko. The set comes with Mighty Thor, lesser Thor, Valkyrie, Korg, and Gorr, and can be ordered here in a few days.

Lego Attack on New Asgard

Image: Marvel/Lego

It’s safe to say that Gorr will be coming to Earth in Love and Thunder to finish off the job of killing all the Asgardians that managed to escape Hela and Thanos’ attacks. As for the plant/dragon/crab thing on the right, the Lego package just calls it a “Shadow Monster,” which means there’s a high probability it came through one of the Necrosword’s rifts. It’ll also be available at the online Lego store soon.