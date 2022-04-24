The Wachowski Sisters are Auctioning Their Movie Props to Raise Money for Trans Youth

The anti-queer movement across the United States that’s been making headlines in recent weeks is part of a larger effort across the globe to stamp out queer people, particularly those who are trans. As transphobic legislation is being enacted in the political sphere, organisations have been creating funds to help protect trans youth around the world. Lana and Lilly Wachowski, the sisters behind the Matrix films, Speed Racer, and Cloud Atlas, are holding an auction to help ensure the safety of trans kids and teens during this stressful time.

Through their “Enter the Matrix: The Wachowski Collection” auction, the sisters are selling items from their most popular works, including the aforementioned films and their Netflix cult classic, Sense8. On Twitter, Lilly called it “spring cleaning,” with all of the auction’s proceeds going to the Protect & Defend Trans Youth fund, which will donate all of its crowdfunded money to multiple trans organisations around the United States. You can also simply donate money by clicking the link above.

hi youse! so me and Lana have been doing some spring cleaning at our Raiders of the Lost Ark warehouse and have happily decided to pass on some of the best treasures we've been collecting over the years!! no ark of the covenants but some pretty major and magical artifacts! — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) April 23, 2022

In a mission statement on the fund’s webpage, the Youth Fund has said that the proceeds will go to organisations “providing direct services to trans youth and advocating for the rights of trans youth in states currently targeted by anti-trans policies.” Specific organisations include the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, Gender Nexus, Southern Arizona Gender Alliance, and Zebra Coalition. At time of writing, the fund has received $US784 ($1,088), 633, a little over half of their endgame of $US1,500,000 ($2,082,300).

The current items left available are from Cloud and Jupiter Ascending, including the necklaces worn by the latter film’s Abrasax children, jackets from Cloud Atlas, and a vinyl sextet of Cloud’s score by composers Tom Tykwer, Johnny Klimek, and Reinhold Heil. Absentee bids are currently being accepted prior to a live auction that’ll begin on May 12 at 11 a.m. ET.

For more information on how to take action and help trans youth, you can visit the Trans Week website here.

[via Collider]

