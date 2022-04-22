Untangling the Web of All the Upcoming Spider-Man Movies

Considering he’s one of pop culture’s most beloved superheroes, it’s not too surprising that there are myriad plans to bring about a vast swath of movies starring not just Spider-Man, but a large number of supporting heroes and villains that make up his own little Spider-Verse. But there are just so many happening, we thought you might like a reminder of what’s in the works. Here are all the upcoming spider-man movies on the way.



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 2)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the much loved animated Spider-Man movie starring Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacey (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and an older Peter Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson). Unfortunately, the film has been delayed.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will dive deeper into the multiverse explored by the first movie and will likely feature more Spider-Men, including Spider-Man 2099, voiced by Oscar Isaac. We’ll see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theatres on June 2, 2023. It’s also softly titled ‘Part One’ at the end of the trailer, with ‘Part Two’ slated for March 29, 2024.

Madame Web

A Madame Web movie is on the way, following the same-named Spider-Man character. Madame Web was usually a supportive character in the comics and isn’t super well known, but, hey, neither was Morbius. We don’t know much about the film just yet, beyond it featuring Dakota Johnson and that it’ll be releasing on July 7, 2023 (around the same time as Spider-Verse).

Kraven the Hunter

Another Spider-Man villain is getting a solo film. Kraven the Hunter is about Kraven… the Hunter. He’s a big-game hunter with the goal of catching Spider-Man. It will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with a 2023 release date being eyed. It’s still early days for Kraven The Hunter, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens. The latest development is that Levi Miller has been added to the cast.

Silk

While Silk was previously thought to be a movie, it is now understood to be a live-action spin-off TV series. According to Discussing Film, a Silk TV show is in the works and has been since September 2020, although there has been very little news since then.

Silk is about a Korean-American teenager named Cindy Moon, who was also bitten by a radioactive spider. This leads her to becoming Silk, a slightly different hero to the Peter Parker we’re used to, with the ability to shoot webs from her fingertips and move at fast speeds.

Spider-Gwen/Spider-Women

After the success of Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation pretty much immediately set about contemplating upcoming Spider-Man movies to create its own animated adjunct of the Spider-Verse. Initially, these talks focused in particular on Hailee Steinfield’s take on the Gwen Stacy of Earth-65 seen in Into the Spider-Verse, a.k.a. Spider-Gwen.

But while multiple heroes were on the cards “specifically female Spider-heroes” from the get-go, producer Amy Pascal eventually confirmed that Gwen would be joined by two prominent other heroes in the film: Cindy Moon, a.k.a. Silk, and Jessica Drew, a.k.a. the original Spider-Woman of the Marvel universe. Lauren Montgomery, Dos Santos’ co-producer on Voltron: Legendary Defender, will direct the picture.

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about this project, but Kevin Feige has reportedly floated the idea of having Spider-Gwen in two major Marvel movies, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Image: Marvel Comics

Jackpot

We haven’t heard much about this movie since last year, however we haven’t heard of its cancellation, so for the moment it could just still be in pre-production. Supposedly, it’ll be written by Marc Guggenheim, focusing on the titular hero Jackpot, whose cells are rewritten to give her superhuman strength. We’ll let you know if we hear anything.

All the cancelled Spider-Man movies we know of

Alas, in writing this list in 2021, we must acknowledge the Spider-Man adjacent movies that have been cancelled. For many of these, development hell appears to be settling in, with no news whatsoever surfacing about production. The aforementioned Silk live-action movie sort of counts, as do several other movies.

Moving on, the Black Cat and Silver Sable movie has also been cancelled. Titled ‘Silver & Black’ in pre-production, this movie was meant to be a teaming of the two iconic Spider-Man characters. While a Black Cat movie has been planned, we’ve yet to see anything recently about it.

The Sinister Six movie was also cancelled a long while back and it’s unlikely that we’ll see it return anytime soon. Initially, this was meant to be a team-up movie about iconic Spider-Man villains like Mysterio, Vulture, Sandman and Electro, however it’s pretty much dead and buried.

One thing is for sure – it’s a good time to be a Spider-Man fan.

This article has been updated since it was first published and we will continue to make amendments as we learn more – so stay tuned!