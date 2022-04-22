The Hyundai Staria Is the Cutesy Camper You Can’t Have

Surprise surprise, there’s a new campervan concept that I’m obsessed with. Raph asked me recently where this love of cutesy campers came from, and I’m not really sure. I remember having a toy one as a kid, and once saw a jet-powered VW bus drag race. So I guess that could have led us to where we are today, smitten over the new Staria camper from Hyundai.

We’ve talked a lot about the Hyundai Staria in the past, and for good reason. It’s a new minivan that the firm premiered in 2021, but dreams were quickly dashed when Hyundai confirmed that it wouldn’t be coming to the USA.

And now, as if to rub salt in that wound, Hyundai has unveiled this stunning looking campervan made out of a Staria.

Dubbed the Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper, it’s one of four variations of the Staria offered by Hyundai in Korea. Alongside the camper is a seven- or nine-seater car, a cargo van and the Kinder, a 15-seater schoolbus from the future.

But, the Lounge Camper is what we’re here to talk about.

Pop-out roof, fold-out awning and roll-out table, the Staria has it all. (Photo: Hyundai)

Offered in Korea, the biggest change to note on the Lounge Camper is that pop-up roof. Hyundai added the electrically-operated pop-top to create a sleeping space for two people above the main cab.

And inside that cabin, there has also been an overhaul. Hyundai has fitted a host of cupboards, a fridge, sink and a water tank. The rear seats can also fold down to make a second sleeping area. This means that the Staria Lounge Camper can reasonably sleep four people.

On the outside, there is a retracting awning that has lights built in. And, when you open the rear doors, Hyundai has fitted a table that slides out from beneath the bed, it’s pretty neat.

The Staria comes in a white or black finish to maintain its space-age vibes. Inside, you can opt to take your camper with either black or brown upholstery.

Sure, those options are fairly limited. But, I would gladly take a white Staria with a brown interior over the majority of other factory campers you can buy today. Because just look at it!

Staria Lounge Camper: We got brown, or black? (Photo: Hyundai)

We’ve been a fan of the Staria here at Jalopnik since it launched, and the new Camper option has done nothing but cement its place in our hearts.

But, as well as the cost of a trip to Korea, what would one of these cutesy campers set you back? Well, according to Car And Driver it will start “at around $US40,000 ($55,528), with loaded versions costing around $US55,000 ($76,351).”

And Hyundai so far hasn’t confirmed what powertrain you’ll get for all that. But keep in mind that the base Staria can be specced with a 3.5-litre V6 or a four-cylinder, 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine. There are no electric options to be had here.

With all that in mind, what do you think to the Staria Lounge Camper? Would you take this over the best VW has to offer, or do you prefer your RV adventures in something with a few extra creature comforts?