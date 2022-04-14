The Flash’s Ninth Season Could Be Its Last

Peacock’s Ted sequel expands its cast. Stranger Things’ fourth season is going to put Max in the spotlight. Shudder adds an intriguing new zombie movie to its slate. Plus, new looks at The Northman and Kung Fu’s return. To me, my spoilers!

The Sadness

Deadline reports Shudder has acquired The Sadness, Rob Jabbaz’s directorial debut starring Regina Lei, Berant Zhu, Tzu Chiang Wang and In Ru Chen. The zombie film follows “a young couple trying to reunite amid a city ravaged by a plague that turns its victims into deranged, bloodthirsty sadists.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and some language.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Meanwhile, Strange gets into a sword fight with Baron Mordo in a new TV spot.

The Northman

Speaking of, a new trailer for Robert Eggers’ The Northman teases its promised naked sword fight on a volcano.

Final Cut

We also have a trailer for Final Cut, the French-language remake of One Cut of the Dead.

Poker Face



Variety reports Joseph Gordon-Levitt has joined the cast of Poker Face, Rian Johnson’s Columbo-inspired detective series starring Natasha Lyonne. Details on his character are not available at this time.

Ted: The Series

According to Deadline, Max Burkholder, Giorgia Whigham and Scott Grimes have joined the cast of the Ted prequel series at Peacock. Burkholder will play John, “a good guy and likable teen still in his awkward phase, doing his best to navigate adolescence with Ted’s help” while Whigham has been cast as Blaire Bennett, “a smart and politically correct college student who’s living with her Uncle Matty, Aunt Susan and younger cousin John. She is not afraid to be outspoken and frequently clashes with her more traditionalist family.” Grimes rounds out the cast as Matty Bennett, “a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who thinks he is the unequivocal boss in the family and doesn’t like anyone challenging him, particularly his liberal-minded niece, Blaire.”

The Flash/The Irrational

Since he has been tapped to lead NBC’s The Irrational, Deadline reports Jesse L. Martin will no longer be a series regular for the ninth season of The Flash, but irregularly return in a guest star capacity. Martin’s new series will see him as Alec Baker, “a world-renowned professor of behavioural psychology with a unique insight into human nature who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, corporations and law enforcement. However, he meets his match in a female domestic terror suspect who turns his world upside down.”

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter adds that The Flash’s ninth season could be truncated and ultimately serve as a final end for the series.

Relatedly, the Black Flame goes on a murder spree in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Flash, “Death Rises.”

Stranger Things

In a recent interview with IGN, Matt Duffer revealed “so much” of Stranger Things’ fourth season involves Max.

So much of the season is about Max. We open the season with her struggling with [her grief] and her trying to navigate that, and Max, on the other hand, is also someone who doesn’t easily open up to people. So a lot of what she’s dealing with, she’s struggling with internally, she’s shut a lot of people out, which makes it even that much more difficult.

Kung Fu

Nicky comes into her own power when Kung Fu returns for new episodes this April 27.

The Kids in the Hall

Finally, The Kids in the Hall are disentombed in the first trailer for their new series at Amazon.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zm2rAjmH_JQBanner art by Jim Cook