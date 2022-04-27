Warner Bros. Confirms The Batman Is Returning

No, this is not a delayed April Fool’s joke. Matt Reeves, also known as the brains behind The Batman, has today revealed there’s going to be another. The Batman 2 seems like an apt name for a sequel to The Movie of 2022 (so far), so let’s call it The Batman 2.

The news was revealed at CinemaCon 2022, with Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves announcing plans for a sequel.

Spoiler alert: this article spoils a few things about The Batman (2022) so if you’re yet to see it, but still want to, this is your warning.

Who is returning for The Batman 2?

Good question. Reeves and The Batman star Robert Pattinson are confirmed to return for number 2, plus Zoë Kravitz, but no other news was given. You can’t not have RPatz back, that would be criminal.

“I’m excited to jump back in for another chapter,” Reeves said, promising more news at a CinemaCon to come.

What will the sequel be about?

There’s no word on what story The Batman 2 will follow, but one has to think that the Joker could play a role, especially considering the role that character played in the original film. Further explorations of the Penguin, Catwoman, and heck, even the Riddler are all possible too. All survived the film and could warrant further exploration.

When Gizmodo Australia spoke to Reeves in February, we learned a trilogy of Battinson films were part of the plan, but that nothing had been confirmed. Even if number 2 or 3 never happen, Reeves said The Batman “stands on its own”.

“You can’t really begin this kind of thing as if you’re just doing chapter one, because you don’t really know,” he told us.

But that doesn’t mean the director doesn’t already have ideas for the future of his Batman.

“I have a lot of thoughts about where I think this goes,” Reeves teased.

How to watch The Batman

If you’re yet to see The Batman, fear not, for there’s a few cinemas still showing 2022’s biggest (so far) superhero movie.

But while our friends over in the U.S. have been able to stream The Batman on HBO Max since April 18, there’s no local streaming release planned. Australian audiences can rent or purchase the film with Apple TV or Amazon’s Prime Video, or wait until the DVD and Blu-ray release on June 1. They can also perform some black magic to access HBO Max content, here’s how.

We’ll update this article as we learn more about The Batman 2, but while you wait, why not check out the tonne of DC flicks and TV shows heading our way, as well as our running list of every major sci-fi, fantasy, thriller, horror and adventure flick hitting cinemas in 2022.