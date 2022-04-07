Telstra Day Includes Discounts on the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the Samsung Z Fold3

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Happy Telstra Day, everyone.

The telco has resurfaced Telstra Day in 2022, with the idea basically being its own little Black Friday-like sale. You can score smartphones, tablets, speakers, smartwatches and accessories, kinda just depends what they feel like discounting.

Telstra Day comes around sporadically, and there’s also a caveat – each deal is only valid for the day. Which is a bummer this time around, because today you can score a Samsung Z Fold3 5G for $300 off.

Telstra Day April deals:

These deals are open to new and existing Telstra customers, via the telco’s online store and in-store. The sale is on today, April 7, 2022.

Samsung

The best deal this month is by far the fact you can save $300 on the Samsung Z Fold3 5G. The Samsung Z Fold3 5G is usually $2,499, but with a $300 discount (yours when you add to an eligible mobile plan), brings the total cost down to $2,199.

The Samsung Z Flip3 5G has also received a discount, to the tune of $250, with the price coming in at $1,249 when you (again) add the phone to an eligible mobile plan. The Samsung Z Flip3 5G is very much leading the way in the flippy phone resurgence.

The last discount on Samsung devices comes as $50 off the Galaxy Tab A8. Usually $529, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is going for $479 on Telstra Day.

Google

Telstra is also offering a $200 saving on the new Google Pixel 6 Pro, and a decent $150 off the Pixel 6.

The 128GB Pixel 6 Pro will set you back $1,099.

The Pixel 6 128GB model will come in at $849 for Telstra Day.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro the first mobile device that’s mmWave capable. Back when these phones were released, Telstra clocked 3.6Gbps using a Pixel 6 Pro testing its own 5G mmWave, so it’s capable of blistering speeds.

While both Pixels support 5G, the insane speeds are only achievable on the 6 Pro

In our review of the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, we basically said the phones are so good, you’d be silly to buy another smartphone. Even Telstra reckons they’re great.

iPhone 12

Apple’s predecessor to the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12, is also on sale as part of Telstra Day. The 64GB iPhone 12 has been slashed by $250, coming in at $949 when you add to an eligible mobile plan.

Based on a little mathematics, the iPhone 14s are expected to tip $2,000. So…

Oppo

The Oppo A94 5G is a super thin and light budget handset that is 5G capable. Our last Telstra Day deal, the telco is offering the Oppo A94 5G for $399 – a saving of $200 when you add to an eligible mobile plan.

Check back next month as we’ll keep this page updated. The last update was made on April 7, 2022.