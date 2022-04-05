You Can Try a Telstra NBN 100 or NBN 250 Plan For Just $1 (With No Strings Attached)

Telstra is currently offering new customers their first month of its NBN 100 or NBN 250 plan for just $1 with no obligation to stay on any longer.

While older Telstra NBN plans had a modem fee if you left within your first two years, in this case, you can simply cancel your service and return the modem.

Here are Telstra’s NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans:

At full price, you’d be looking at $110 per month for Telstra’s NBN 100 plan, or $140 per month for its NBN 250 plans. In both cases, that’s at the high end of the market, but getting your first month for all but free represents good value. If you stayed on for six months, the first-month discount means your effective monthly rate works out to be around $91 per month for its NBN 100 plan or $116 for its NBN 250.

That’s still pretty pricey, but a bit closer to what the competition offers. Of course, the longer you stay with Telstra, the less effective value you get from your discounted first month. And you are always free to change providers before you get billed for a second month.

Telstra also happens to report some of the best typical evening speeds around for both plan tiers, reporting 100Mbps on its NBN 100 plan and 250Mbps on its NBN 250 plan.

Here’s how Telstra’s NBN 100 plan compares:

And here’s how Telstra’s NBN 250 plan compares:

Telstra’s NBN plans include its new third-generation Smart Modem, which facilitates 4G backup at speeds of up to 25Mbps. You’ll also get a three-month free subscription to Binge.

This deal runs until May 31.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.