Teenage Engineering’s New Handheld Mixer Is Very Pretty, Very Small, and Very Expensive

Teenage Engineering has once again demonstrated why companies like Panic, creators of the Playdate handheld, regularly enlist the company’s help to design products for them. The TX-6 is TE’s new handheld, battery-powered mixer, and it is a thing of beauty. It’s so pretty, in fact, that it’s a shame how only a very small group of mobile music makers will get use out of it.

Best known for its line of pocket-friendly electronic sequencers, accurately called Pocket Operators, Teenage Engineering made its name through compact electronic instruments that are surprisingly feature-packed despite their small footprints. The new TE TX-6 continues that tradition of perfectly balancing form and function in a device that looks smaller in hand than the Nintendo Game Boy.

Packed inside a case made from precision CNC’d aluminium, the TX-6 features a rechargeable battery good for about eight hours of jam up-pumping that powers custom designed and built encoders and faders (given no one makes parts for a mixer this small). It accepts signals from up to six stereo sources using 3.5-millimetre jacks located across the top of the device, and can both mix and apply effects like reverb, chorus, delay, distortion and even a three-band EQ using three knobs on each channel that are all completely customisable.

A tiny 48×64-pixel monochromatic display in one corner of the mixer features a pixelated but easy to navigate user interface for configuring the TX-6, but it’s got Bluetooth onboard too, allowing it to wirelessly connect to and interface with apps as a MIDI controller, or connect physically to other devices using a USB-C cable.

Teenage Engineering has even included synthesiser and sequencer functionality in the TX-6 with “4 oscillator waveforms and 4 synthesized drum sounds,” although you’re probably better off using the company’s other instrumental creations for laying down beats. But what’s most surprising about the TX-6 is its price tag. At $US1,200 ($1,666), available now through the Teenage Engineering website, it’s almost as expensive as the company’s much-loved OP-1 portable synth that usually sells for $US1,300 ($1,805) but is currently sold out. That makes it a tough sell for casual musical experimenters like myself who just want to fiddle with the TX-6’s lovely knurled knob, but serious musicians who do their best work while crammed into a tiny aeroplane seat will probably see more value in it.