Tanjiro Gets a Fancy New Sword in Demon Slayer’s First Season 3 Tease

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba became a pretty big deal last year. Not only did its theatrical film, Mugen Train, make plenty of money during its theatrical box office run and become Japan’s most financially successful movie in their box office history, its second season — and the Entertainment District arc in particular — helped the anime series become a sensation as millions of viewers watched on a weekly basis. People love themselves some shonen, and Studio ufotable’s adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge’s dark fantasy manga has definitely met those demands.

The third season was announced back in February, but it was during the Demon Slayer Anniversary event earlier today that Aniplex unveilved footage of what’s to come. Most of the trailer serves to highlight the bigger moments of the anime thus far, including the beautifully yell-heavy battle between Tengen and Gyutaro, but a tease of the new season comes at the very end, closing out on our hero Tanjiro Kamado (Natsuke Hanae in Japanese, Zach Aguilar for English) getting ready to swing his flashy new sword after it was broken during the previous arc. This season, the beloved “Swordsmith Arc,” will see him travel to a village of swordsmiths to find Haganezuka (Daisuke Namikawa/Robbie Daymond), the man who made his Nichirin Sword. And of course, that’s the perfect time for demons to start swooping in and trying to kill him.

The “Swordsmith Village” arc will bring back some supporting characters who haven’t been seen in quite some time; outside of Haganezuka, the arc brings fellow Slayers Mitsuri Kanroji (Kana Hanazawa/Kira Buckland), Muichiro Tokito (Kengo Kawanishi/Griffin Burns), and Genya (Nobuhiko Okamoto/Zeno Robinson). Currently, “Swordsmith” is the only confirmed arc for the third season; Slayer’s manga is comparatively shorter to other shonen works like My Hero Academia, ending in May 2020 at 205 chapters. It’s not clear currently if the rest of the season will adapt the tenth (and penultimate) “Hashira Training” arc.

Demon Slayer’s third season will release in the near future.

