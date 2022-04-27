Tales of the Jedi, Whatever It Is, Is Star Wars’ Next Animated Adventure

Star Wars animation is everywhere lately, from the climax of Clone Wars to the arrival of The Bad Batch, to things like Visions, Galaxy of Adventures, and Galactic Pals in between. But… there is another: Tales of the Jedi.

What is it? We’ve got no idea.

The new series, described as an animated anthology, has been inadvertently revealed by the panel schedule (and seemingly since vanished from the website) for next month’s Star Wars Celebration Anaheim. Debuting on Saturday, May 28, Tales of the Jedi will be an anthology of shorts. The panel will be attended by Clone Wars, Rebels, Mandalorian, and Ahsoka producer Dave Filoni, perhaps suggesting that the series is in part overseen by him and Lucasfilm animation, rather than something like Star Wars Visions, which gathered talents from multiple Japanese studios to develop their own individual stories.

That’s all guesswork though, because we don’t know anything about the series except its name — which actually leaked a while ago — and the fact that it now has a panel with Filoni at Celebration. There’s zero details on when it’s set, and who it follows. For all we know it could follow Jedi of the High Republic, it could follow the generals on the front lines of the Clone War, hell, it could even be set after Return of the Jedi or The Rise of Skywalker, and follow either Luke or Rey as they decide what the next chapter of the guardians of peace in the galaxy should look like.

It could go back even further in time. The name Tales of the Jedi is one familiar to Star Wars fans. Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi was a 35-issue comic book series from Dark Horse that began in 1993, and was one of the then-nascent Star Wars Expanded Universe’s first forays into telling stories in the time of the Old Republic. And not just any time, but thousands and thousands of years before the movies — telling the tales of the Great Sith Wars, the Mandalorian Crusades, and the rise and fall of characters like Jedi-turned-Sith Ulic Qel-Droma and Exar Kun. This setting formed the basis for the fundamentals of some of Star Wars’ earliest chronological explorations of the galaxy far, far away, and would lay the groundwork for beloved stories like Knights of the Old Republic — and elements from its history have weaved their way into contemporary Star Wars canon, inspiring lore that informed series like Star Wars Rebels and The Mandalorian.

Time will tell just what exactly Tales really is — if it is something as grand as stories of ancient Jedi and Sith, or something as simple as a short-form return to Clone Wars. Gizmodo’s reached out to Lucasfilm for clarity on just when we can expect to learn more about the series… but for now, it looks like we’ll be waiting until Star Wars Celebration to know more.

